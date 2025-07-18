Murderbaad – A Gritty, Genre-Bending Mystery That Surprises

Director/Writer/Producer: Arnab Chatterjee Cast: Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kanikka Kapur, Sharib Hashmi, Manish Chaudhari, Saloni Batra, Ravina Sharma, Amole Gupte, Aanjjan Srivastav, Masood Akhtar, Subrat Dutta, Barun Chanda, Kamaleshwar Mukherjee, Vibha Chibber, Uday Tikekar, and others Duration: 143

Like a pro-showman, Arnab Chatterjee not only tackles a gripping tale in his debut feature film, but juggles many roles, such as writer, director, producer, and dialogue writer, and he pulls a psychological thriller that doesn’t venture into clinches but truly surprise and shock the audience. Murderbaad is not your usual whodunit but it is a twisted, dark, and gritty atmospheric slow-burn that gradually spirals into a gripping maze of human psychology, hidden motives, and cultural undertones.

The film kicks off in Jaipur, where Jayesh Madnani (Nakul Roshan Sahdev), a newly hired tour guide, falls in love with NRI tourist Isabelle (Kanikka Kapur), and the feeling is mutual.

An attraction which beings innocently and genuinely during a scenic journey turns grim when a fellow tourist goes missing, and is later found dead under suspicious circumstances. And this is where the story takes an trilling turn, the plot intensifies, shifting between Rajasthan and North Bengal, eventually landing in a climax that’s as unexpected as it is haunting.

The filmmaker doesn’t play safe, this film challenges you, it dives headfirst into disturbing and grotesque territories, physical, mental, emotional and cultural, but these elements never feel gratuitous—they’re integral to the twisted world director constructs.

Binod Pradhan makes sure the film is visually stunning, he brings a realistic, raw, almost tactile texture that lends authenticity to the story.

Veteran Sham Kaushal’s action sequences are grounded and feels real, while Dev Rao Jadhav’s editing keeps the pace tight despite the film’s 143-minute runtime.

The ensemble cast brings layers to the story, with particularly memorable performances by Sharib Hashmi as the conflicted Maqsood, Manish Chaudhari as the no-nonsense Inspector Maheshwari, and Amole Gupte in a deeply unsettling role.

An intentional late introduction of a Bengali narrative during the climax is a surprising yet thoughtful touch, adding emotional depth and cultural richness without feeling out of place.

While Murderbaad may not cater to mainstream family audiences due to its psychological intensity and disturbing imagery, it offers a rewarding experience for viewers who appreciate bold, intelligent storytelling.

Murderbaad is a daring, layered thriller that’s not afraid to get its hands dirty. It delivers a genuine shock in its final moments, and leaves you thinking long after the credits roll.