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Murder accused Darshan's wife breaks silence on son Vinish's alleged road accident reports: 'He was not...'

Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi, has dismissed reports claiming their son Vinish was involved in a road accident, saying he was not driving the vehicle.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 01:03 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Murder accused Darshan's wife breaks silence on son Vinish's alleged road accident reports: 'He was not...'
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Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's wife, Vijayalakshmi Darshan, has dismissed reports linking their 17-year-old son, Vinish, to a recent road incident in Bengaluru. She clarified that her son was neither driving the vehicle nor injured and urged people not to believe unverified reports circulating on social media.

The clarification came after reports claimed that Vinish was involved in a collision with a two-wheeler in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar while driving a Ford Endeavour. Some reports also alleged that he was hospitalised following the incident.

Reacting to the speculation, Vijayalakshmi shared a statement on her Instagram Stories, stating that Vinish was safe and was not behind the wheel at the time of the incident.

"Vinish is absolutely safe and doing well. He was not driving the vehicle; as is usually the case, our driver was behind the wheel. A minor road incident occurred, which, unfortunately, is not uncommon in Bengaluru traffic. The other party involved acknowledged that it was their mistake and apologised."

She further explained that Vinish had stepped out of the vehicle only to check on the people riding the two-wheeler. According to her, those moments were taken out of context, leading to misleading reports online.

Appealing to the public and media to verify information before sharing it, Vijayalakshmi said the family was already dealing with a difficult phase.

"As a family, we are already going through a difficult time, and the spread of such unverified and sensationalized news only adds to our pain and anxiety. We sincerely request everyone, especially media organizations, to verify facts before publishing or broadcasting information that can cause unnecessary distress to individuals and their families."

She also urged people not to believe or circulate false claims.

Meanwhile, Darshan remains lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, who was allegedly killed after sending inappropriate messages to actress Pavithra Gowda.

The actor has now approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to file a fresh bail plea, citing the slow progress of the trial. According to the plea, Darshan has been in custody since August 2025, when the Supreme Court cancelled the bail earlier granted to him and the other accused in the case.

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