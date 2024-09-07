Twitter
Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

Darshan had requested a television from the prison authorities last week, stating that he wanted to keep up with news regarding the submission of the chargesheet in his case.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 05:18 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The prison authorities have provided a television to jailed Kannada superstar Darshan on the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Darshan, along with his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 others is facing charges of kidnapping and murdering his fan, Renukaswamy.

Sources said that the prison authorities allowed the installation of a 32-inch television in Darshan’s cell on early Saturday. Darshan had requested a television from the prison authorities last week, stating that he wanted to keep up with news regarding the submission of the chargesheet in his case and was ‘curious’ to know what was happening in the outside world.

Sources said that there is a provision to provide a television as per prison guidelines and the delay occurred because the television had to be repaired. The prison authorities had earlier obliged Darshan's request for a surgical chair, as he was unable to use the Indian toilet available in his cell. Darshan had also requested permission to make phone calls which he was allowed.

They said that Rs 35,000 was deposited into the prisoner’s private account, and he had spent Rs 735 on tea and coffee ordered from the jail canteen. The sources revealed that Darshan has been under pressure following the submission of the charge sheet against him and is worried about the consequences.

Meanwhile, the charge sheet has revealed the cruelty Darshan unleashed on Renukaswamy during his captivity. It mentions that Darshan and the other accused forced Renukaswamy to eat non-vegetarian food, knowing that he was a vegetarian. When Renukaswamy spat out the biryani, Darshan kicked him, berating him for spitting out the food.

Darshan reportedly kicked him repeatedly even as Renukaswamy was bleeding and critically injured. Darshan later travelled to Mysuru city wearing the same shoes, which had traces of Renukaswamy’s blood. However, when the police arrested Darshan the next morning, he was wearing a different pair of shoes. The hotel staff had packed his blood-stained shoes and other belongings and sent them to the residence of Darshan’s wife, Vijayalaxmi, in Bengaluru.

The police later seized all articles belonging to Darshan from Vijayalaxmi's residence. Sources said that the bloodstain on Darshan’s shoes is one of the crucial pieces of evidence in the case to prove his involvement in the murder.

