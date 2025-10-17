Munna Bhai MBBS’s ‘Chinki' has changed, this is how Sanjay Dutt's heroine looks like after 22 years

Going by her Instagram photos, the fans were surprised to see how the actress has aged with time and transformed gracefully. While the effects of ageing are clearly visible, surprisingly, the glow on her face remains undiminished.

Gracy Singh, known for movies like Lagaan, Munna Bhai MBBS, Armaan, and Gangajaal, began her career with the TV serial Amanat in 1997. It was her portrayal of Gauri in Lagaan and the role of Dr Suman Asthana aka Chinki that garnered her a lot of praise. She won hearts with her innocent looks and charming smile. She gained a fan following for her beauty as well as her acting prowess. Now, after 22 years, Gracy’s look has completely transformed.

Gracy is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated with her professional and personal life. Going by her Instagram photos, the fans were surprised to see how the actress has aged with time and transformed gracefully. While the effects of ageing are clearly visible, surprisingly, the glow on her face remains undiminished. Her simplicity continues to win the hearts of her fans.

Check the photo here:



Why did Gracy quit Bollywood?



Gracy Singh quit Bollywood to explore projects that resonated with her personally, after her manager passed away in 2008. She's now associated with the Brahma Kumaris spiritual organisation, having joined in 2013, and has kept a low profile since then. Despite her exit from mainstream Bollywood, she expressed interest in directing films and writing stories in the future. Gracy prioritises her spiritual growth and personal fulfilment over fame or career ambitions in acting.



What does Gracy do now?



Gracy Singh found a new path in life when she joined the Brahma Kumaris spiritual organization in 2013, seeking peace and purpose.This shift was reflected in her role as Goddess Santoshi in the TV series Santoshi Maa. As a member of the Brahma Kumaris, Gracy has dedicated herself to meditation, service, and yoga, embracing a spiritual life. Gracy's transformation from a Bollywood actress to a spiritual seeker has inspired many.