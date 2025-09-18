Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui’s unforgettable dialogues from his acting debut, First Copy season 1

Munawar Faruqui shines in First Copy Season 1 with witty, relatable dialogues that resonate with audiences, making his acting debut a memorable one, ahead of Season 2's release.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 02:19 PM IST | Edited by : Shivani Tiwari

Munawar Faruqui’s unforgettable dialogues from his acting debut, First Copy season 1
Musician, comedian, and now actor, Munawar Faruqui has always had a way with words: witty, sharp, and effortlessly relatable. With his acting debut in First Copy Season 1, he delivered several memorable dialogues that not only entertained but also struck a chord with audiences. And as the buzz around First Copy 2 builds, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of his most unforgettable lines.

'Entertainment woh hathyaar hai jo bade bade takht palat sakta hain….aur aaj uss entertainment ka sabse bada badshah main hi hoon.'

Bold, confident, and full of energy, this line had Munawar stamping his authority as a true entertainer.

'Saal badlega naa…label bhi badlega.'

A reminder of how change is inevitable, and with it comes growth and new identities.

'Uparwala na insaan ko deke bhi aazmaata hai aur insaan se leke bhi aazmaata hain.'

Deep, thought-provoking, and rooted in faith, a reflection on life’s constant tests and resilience.

'Main toh nahi badlunga lekin apna waqt bahut jaldi badlega.'

A powerful expression of self-belief and the conviction that time changes everything.

'Har dhandhe ke raaz hain….logon ki shauq ko unki zaroorat bana do.'

Clever and impactful, this line showcased Munawar’s knack for turning everyday truths into lasting lessons.

These dialogues perfectly capture why Munawar connects so effortlessly with audiences: he blends honesty with humour, depth with simplicity, and always leaves a mark. With First Copy 2 on the horizon, fans can look forward to even more bold, sharp, and unforgettable moments from one of OTT’s most loved voices. 

