This comedian saw his mother die in front of him when he was just a child

The stand-up comedian, rapper, and singer Munawar Iqbal Faruqui, born on January 28, 1992, gained recognition after winning the reality TV show Lock Upp 1 in 2022. In 2023, he participated in Bigg Boss 17 and also emerged as the winner.

Did you know that the comedian had a difficult life? He saw his mother die in front of him when he was just a child.

Let us share the emotional journey he went through:

Early life

Faruqui was born on January 28, 1992, in Junagadh, Gujarat, into a Gujarati Muslim family. His father faced financial difficulties and fell into debt, which forced Faruqui to leave school after the 5th grade. To help support his family, he began working at a gift shop and later joined his mother and grandmother in making and selling samosas and chaklis. Tragically, his mother died by suicide when he was just 14 years old.

After her death, he moved to Mumbai at the request of his aunt and took on various odd jobs to get by. In 2020, he lost his father, who had been paralysed.

Personal life:

Faruqui married Jasmine in 2017, but they divorced in 2022 and share a five-year-old son. He started dating social media influencer Nazila Sitaishi in December 2021. While on Bigg Boss 17, Ayesha Khan accused him of being unfaithful to Sitaishi and involved with other women. On December 18, 2023, Sitaishi ended their relationship during an Instagram Live, claiming he cheated. In May 2024, he married makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala.

Career

In April 2020, Faruqui uploaded a stand-up comedy video called Dawood, Yamraaj & Aurat on YouTube and released his first song Jawab with musician Spectra in August. He shared another comedy video, Ghost Story, in February 2021. In 2022, he won the reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Later, in 2023, he participated in Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, and won the show on January 28, 2024.

Today, he is one of the biggest stand-up comedians in India.