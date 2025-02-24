An official complaint has been filed against stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui owing to his alleged remarks for insulting multiple religions and promoting vulgarity on his OTT show Hafta Vasooli.

It looks like the comedians and independent content creators in the biggest digital economy are running through a rough patch. After a huge uproar over comedian Samay Raina's show India’s Got Latent, now comedian Munawar Faruqui is under the scanner for his alleged remarks on his streaming show.

Advocate Amita Sachdeva took to her X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, and shared that she has filed an official complaint against Munawar Faruqui owing to his alleged remarks on the OTT show Hafta Vasooli, which began streaming on JioHotstar from February 14. Amita called Munawar a "habitual offender", and alleged that his alleged remarks on the show have insulted multiple religions and promoted vulgarity.

She wrote, "Complaint Filed Against Munawar Faruqui (@munawar0018). I have officially filed a complaint against habitual offender Munawar Faruqui, for his show Hafta Vasooli streamed on @JioHotstar, requesting an FIR under BNS Sections 196, 299, and 353, along with the IT Act and other relevant sections for Promoting vulgarity, Insulting multiple religions, Violating cultural values and Polluting young minds & society."

She further mentioned, "The complaint has been sent via email and will be physically submitted & speed-posted on Monday. If no action is taken, I will approach the Court to ensure justice prevails! #MunawarFaruqui #LegalAction #ProtectOurCulture."

This is not Munawar’s first brush with the law. On January 1, 2021, he performed a stand-up show at Munro Cafe in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, which was interrupted by Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur accusing him of making malicious jokes about Hindu deities and the Minister of Home Affairs of India, Amit Shah.

On January 2, he was arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police in the midst of his comic act, stating that he was arrested under the hate speech laws in India. The police, despite having no evidence against Munawar, still arrested him. His arrest was heavily criticised for not respecting a comedian’s freedom of speech. He spent 37 days in jail before being granted bail by the Supreme Court of India.