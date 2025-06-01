Mumtaz recounted an anecdote from the time when Yash Chopra worked as an assistant director under his brother BR Chopra.

Veteran actress Mumtaz has captivated many with her talent and beauty. With a career spanning over two decades, she established herself as a leading lady with hit films like Khilona, Do Raaste, and more. Over the years, she has turned down several marriage proposals to focus on her work. Recently, she recalled that Yash Chopra, the legendary filmmaker and brother of BR Chopra, once proposed to her. However, she turned down the proposal to focus on her career.

In a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Mumtaz recounted an anecdote from the time when Yash Chopra worked as an assistant director under his brother BR Chopra. "Yash ji genuinely liked me very much. He was an assistant at that time. He liked me, and I'm not saying I was exceptionally beautiful, but I was reasonable. So, he liked me. I was young, and he was an assistant. He very decently and respectfully proposed marriage to me. He said, 'Moti Moti, I love you,' and I said, 'No, I want to focus on work, I wanted to get somewhere,'" she said.

Further, Mumtaz bestowed praise on Yash Chopra’s personality stressing that he was not flirt kind. “Bohut hi acche insaan the. Unke jaisa accha insaan aur director bohut kum hai. Unka beta Aditya bhi ab accha director hai. Par unone bohut izzat se mujhe shaadi offer ki thi, aisa nahi ki line maar rahe hai. Voh bohut shareef insaan the. Fir jab unhone shaadi ki, toh main unki shaadi mein bhi gayi. We were very, very good friends (He was a very good person. There are very few good people and directors like him,” she added.



Mumtaz also acknowledged Yash’s son Aditya Chopra, stating that he is also a good director. “His son Aditya is also a good director now. But he had very respectfully proposed marriage to me—it wasn’t like he was hitting on me. He was a very decent man. Later, when he got married, I even attended his wedding),” she concluded. Yash Chopra passed away on 21 October 2012. He was diagnosed with dengue fever and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, he succumbed to death following multiple organ failure. He was 80 years of age.