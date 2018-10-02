Mumshine Breaks are the new trend!

If you are looking to focus on yourself minus any guilt, let Taimur Ali Khan’s momma be your inspiration. Kareena Kapoor Khan tries to balance family time with ‘me time’, and recently took off to London to holiday with her buddies, including filmmaker Karan Johar and socialite Natasha Poonawalla. She could easily carry the torch for the well-deserved Mumshine Break, which means exhausted mothers taking time out away from their kids. This is the latest ‘cool phrase’ to be added to the ever-expanding travel lexicon.

The inherent need in millennials for new cool experiential has driven the tourism industry to cater to a growing demand for unique wanderlust experiences. Something that Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head, Thomas Cook (India), echoes. He says, “For India’s new age couples, the honeymoon is no longer the only big event, and we have seen an increasing demand of over 35 per cent for travel requests that coincide with multiple occasions like post-honeymoon/planning a baby, babymoon and then BFF/girly gang breaks.” Ergo, one is exposed to buzzwords that describe these specially-curated travel requirements. Here’s looking at other such buzzwords that made it to the list.

CONCEPTION MOON

Considering how busy couples are today, planning for a child has to be scheduled in, too. Taking this into account, Conception moons have become pretty common. It’s a holiday dedicated solely to relaxing and boosting your baby-making efforts.

Resorts like The Westin Grand Bahama Island even offers a ‘Procreation Vacation’. It is one of the many such hotels hoping to lure potential moms-and-dads-to-be with promises of luxurious, relaxing and purposeful time to work on procreation. Rajeev informs, “Sun-sea-sand/island destinations are high on the bucket lists of couples and favs include short hauls like Thailand, Malaysia, Bali, Sri Lanka; Fiji, Hawaii, Seychelles,” He adds that the Bahamas and Korea’s Jeju Island feature on the list for the HNI-UHNI (High-Net-Worth Individuals — Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals) set. “Switzerland, France and Italy continue to find allure for honeymoons,” he tells us.

BABYMOON

A Babymoon is a vacation expectant parents take before they have a baby — usually in the second trimester. It involves a lot of pampering for the expectant mom. In Bollywood, Imran and Avantika Khan went on a long Babymoon, from December 2013 to March 2014, before welcoming baby Imara Malik Khan. The duo planned a trip to Europe to spend some quality time together. Imran shared, “After marriage, you go on a honeymoon, and before a baby is born you go on a babymoon, it is the last holiday before you have a child. It was very relaxing.” Shahid and Mira opted for the Maldives for their Babymoon and Shahid posted lots of pictures for their fans on social media. Daniel D’souza, head of sales, India and NRI markets and e-commerce SOTC Travel says, “In the last couple of years, we have seen a sudden surge in demand for babymoon packages.” For this break, couples prefer heading to destinations with a picturesque view. Daniel quotes Goa, Kerala, Andamans, Bali and Sri Lanka as the chosen locations.

MOMCATION

Before Mumshine Breaks, there was Momcation — a vacation moms take with other mothers who understand the need for me time. In fact, according to a study published by the Wisconsin Medical Journal, women who took vacations at least twice a year are “less likely to become tense, depressed, or tired, and are more satisfied with their marriages.” Conversely, the “odds of marital satisfaction decreased as the frequency of vacations decreased.” When it comes to the choice of destinations, Rajeev points out, “The girly gang/BFF segment prefer a combination of spa-wellness, shopping and entertainment in destinations like Dubai-Abu Dhabi-Ras Al Khaimah, etc.”

POPULAR MUMSHINE BREAK DESTINATIONS ARE: