THIS Mumbai restaurant earns Rs 2 crore per night, more than Rs 3 crore on weekends, it belongs to…, name is...

ENTERTAINMENT
Mumbai offers vibrant nightlife beyond its famed Bollywood glitz, with its upscale bars and high-energy nightclubs. These nightlife party spots are concentrated in neighbourhoods such as Bandra, Lower Parel, and Colaba. However, one of Mumbai's restaurants dominates the city's luxury food scene, and it is none other than Bastian. Recently, author and columnist Shobhaa De opened up about the staggering numbers behind the restaurant's business.
Mumbai restaurant: Bastian At The Top
Bastian At The Top, located in Mumbai's Dadar, is one single restaurant which has a turnover of Rs 2-3 crore a night, according to Shobhaa De. “There is one single restaurant in Mumbai which has a turnover of Rs 2–3 crore a night. On slow nights, it’s Rs 2 crore, and on weekends, Rs 3 crore or more," she said on Inside Out With Barkha Dutt. She further said that she herself went to verify the figures, as she added, "It’s Bastian. It’s the new Bastian At The Top. It’s 21,000 square feet – it’s not even reality. You walk in there and feel, ‘Where am I?’ You have a 360° view of the city."
Who owns Bastian?
Bastian is owned by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, the founder and CEO of Bastian Hospitality. The actress reportedly holds a 50% stake in the brand. Co-founder Kunal Jani is also an owner. The first Bastian restaurant opened in 2016, and Shilpa Shetty joined the business in 2019. Celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung was a founding chef and partner at Bastian when it launched, but left the company in mid-2019.
While the famous Bastian outpost in Bandra closed in September 2025, the brand's legacy continues with its other locations, including Bastian At The Top, which is located in Dadar. This upscale venue offers a 360-degree view of the city, and Bastian Beach Club, a new location, is planned to open in Juhu.