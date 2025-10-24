THIS Mumbai restaurant earns Rs 2 crore per night, more than Rs 3 crore on weekends, it belongs to…, name is...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run 22 special trains from Gorakhpur today ahead of Chhath Puja; Check full list, route, timings and more

Mallika Sherawat's diet secret: How she stays fit at 49 with no roti, no coffee and only...

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna take Uber ride in Australia, driver's surprised expression goes viral, watch

Piyush Pandey Dies: Legend behind 'Abki baar Modi Sarkaar' slogan, Cadbury’s 'Kuch Khaas Hai' — a look at his most iconic ads

Post-Festive Body Care: Worried about skin and air damage from air pollution? Here’s how to protect them from toxic air

Piyush Pandey, maker of iconic Fevicol, Cadbury ads, dies at 70

US President Donald Trump ends trade negotiations with Canada, accuses Ottawa of...

'It's in his DNA...': Insiders reveal key detail about ex-Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry's 'romance'

Noida traffic advisory: Key diversions ahead of Chhath Puja 2025 on October 27, 28; Check route changes

Pune to Nanded in just 7 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run 22 special trains from Gorakhpur today ahead of Chhath Puja; Check full list, route, timings and more

Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run 22 special trains from Gorakhpur today

Mallika Sherawat's diet secret: How she stays fit at 49 with no roti, no coffee and only...

Mallika Sherawat's diet secret: How she stays fit at 49

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna take Uber ride in Australia, driver's surprised expression goes viral, watch

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna take Uber ride in Australia...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

THIS Mumbai restaurant earns Rs 2 crore per night, more than Rs 3 crore on weekends, it belongs to…, name is...

One of Mumbai's restaurants dominates the city's luxury food scene, and recently, author and columnist Shobhaa De opened up about the staggering numbers behind the restaurant's business.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 10:14 AM IST

THIS Mumbai restaurant earns Rs 2 crore per night, more than Rs 3 crore on weekends, it belongs to…, name is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mumbai offers vibrant nightlife beyond its famed Bollywood glitz, with its upscale bars and high-energy nightclubs. These nightlife party spots are concentrated in neighbourhoods such as Bandra, Lower Parel, and Colaba. However, one of Mumbai's restaurants dominates the city's luxury food scene, and it is none other than Bastian.  Recently, author and columnist Shobhaa De opened up about the staggering numbers behind the restaurant's business.

Mumbai restaurant: Bastian At The Top

Bastian At The Top, located in Mumbai's Dadar, is one single restaurant which has a turnover of Rs 2-3 crore a night, according to Shobhaa De. “There is one single restaurant in Mumbai which has a turnover of Rs 2–3 crore a night. On slow nights, it’s Rs 2 crore, and on weekends, Rs 3 crore or more," she said on Inside Out With Barkha Dutt. She further said that she herself went to verify the figures, as she added, "It’s Bastian. It’s the new Bastian At The Top. It’s 21,000 square feet – it’s not even reality. You walk in there and feel, ‘Where am I?’ You have a 360° view of the city."

Who owns Bastian?

Bastian is owned by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, the founder and CEO of Bastian Hospitality. The actress reportedly holds a 50% stake in the brand. Co-founder Kunal Jani is also an owner. The first Bastian restaurant opened in 2016, and Shilpa Shetty joined the business in 2019. Celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung was a founding chef and partner at Bastian when it launched, but left the company in mid-2019. 

While the famous Bastian outpost in Bandra closed in September 2025, the brand's legacy continues with its other locations, including Bastian At The Top, which is located in Dadar. This upscale venue offers a 360-degree view of the city, and Bastian Beach Club, a new location, is planned to open in Juhu. 
 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bhai Dooj 2025 Playlist: 5 Bollywood songs perfect for your Instagram reels, post, stories
Bhai Dooj 2025 Playlist: 5 Bollywood songs perfect for your Instagram reels, pos
Mallika Sherawat's diet secret: How she stays fit at 49 with no roti, no coffee and only...
Mallika Sherawat's diet secret: How she stays fit at 49
Rajnath Singh's BIG statement months after Op Sindoor: 'Pakistan hasn't forgotten that...'
Rajnath Singh's BIG statement months after Op Sindoor: 'Pakistan hasn't...'
18-year-old Indian-origin student passes away due to cardiac arrest during Diwali celebration in Dubai
18-year-old Indian-origin student passes away due to cardiac arrest during Diwal
Who is Francesca Orsini? UK-based Hindi scholar deported from Delhi Airport due to...
Who is Francesca Orsini? UK-based Hindi scholar deported from Delhi Airport due
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE