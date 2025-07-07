Mumbai’s iconic Filmistan Studio, founded by Kajol and Rani Mukerji's grandfather sold for Rs...; to be replaced by Rs 3000 crore project, here's what we know

The studio was founded in 1943 by Sasadhar Mukherjee(grandfather of actors Kajol and Rani Mukerji), along with Ashok Kumar, Gyan Mukherjee, and Rai Bahadur Chunilal. After split from Bombay Talkies.

The historic Filmistan Studio was recently sold to a big real estate company for Rs 183 crore. The iconic studio, which was started about 85 years ago, is set to be demolished and a luxurious residential project worth Rs 3000 crore will be built in its place. The move has triggered mixed reactions in the film industry. The All India Cine Workers Association wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding an immediate stop to this project. The association cited that thousands of workers associated with this studio will face a livelihood crisis.

The studio was founded in 1943 by Sasadhar Mukherjee(grandfather of actors Kajol and Rani Mukerji), along with Ashok Kumar, Gyan Mukherjee, and Rai Bahadur Chunilal. After split from

Bombay Talkies. Filmistan’s founders leveraged financial support from the Nizam of Hyderabad to build the studio in Goregaon West. For decades, the studio served as a premier shooting destination for numerous iconic films, including Shaheed, Jagriti, Anarkali, Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Paying Guest, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Ra.One. The studio has spacious sound stages and outdoor sets across four to five acres, with seven shooting floors, and temple and garden sets. The studio also launched the career of acclaimed writer-director Nasir Hussain.

Realty firm Arkade Developers Ltd has acquired 'Filmistan Pvt Ltd', which owns 4 acres of land in Mumbai, for Rs 183 crore to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 3,000 crore. This acquisition will enable Arkade Developers to develop the iconic 4-acre land parcel situated on SV Road in Goregaon West, popularly known as 'Filmistan Studios', the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. The company's board approved the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the acquisition of 100 per cent shares in Filmistan Private Limited (FPL).

With the closure of Filmistan studio, the film industry will lose its beloved cultural institution, wiping away countless memories and legacies of Bollywood’s soul. Its demolition will erase Bollywood’s rich heritage that nurtured generations of storytellers, technicians and artists.



(With input from PTI)