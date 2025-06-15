In an interview, Malavika Mohanan shared a troubling incident from her college days. She said that around 9:30 pm, she was traveling with two friends in a Mumbai local train when...

Malavika Mohanan recently spoke in an interview about a disturbing incident she faced on a Mumbai local train during her college days. The incident caught the attention of the Mumbai Police.

In a detailed post on X (Twitter), they responded, "Ms @MalavikaM_ We came across an article in an online portal of a newspaper, which you shared your experince and raised concern over women safety in the city. We can imagine that experiences like these can be startling and leave a long term impact. Thus we must reiterate that no matter what time of the day or place in the city, please reach out to us at 112/100 and we will provide support as soon as can be. Non reporting emboldens the offender (sic)."

It further read, "Mumbai city has always been safe for women and we will leave no stone unturned to make it better. Once reported, the offender will be suitably & lawfully dealt with. Please use your good standing to spread the word. It may help better in solving such issues, which are aberrations and those can’t be generalised (sic).”

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Malavika Mohanan shared a troubling incident from her college days. She said that around 9:30 pm, she was traveling with two friends in a Mumbai local train. While they were sitting near the window, a man came up and asked her, “Ek chumma degi kya?” (Will you give me a kiss?).

The actress said, “We froze… We were just three young girls, completely vulnerable.” Malavika, who will be seen in The Raja Saab, also added, “People often say Mumbai is safe for women, but I want to correct that perception.”