Mumbai Mayor demands ban on stand-Up comedy shows, slams Dr Sejal Pawar's remarks on Pranit More's show

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has condemned Dr Sejal Pawar's controversial remarks at Pranit More's show, calling them insensitive and disrespectful.

The controversy surrounding Dr Sejal Pawar's remarks during comedian Pranit More's show continues to grow, with Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde now strongly condemning the comments and calling for strict action.

According to a video shared by Loktantrik, Tawde said she plans to write to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the government to take action and consider stopping stand-up comedy shows altogether.

Reacting to the controversy, the Mayor said she strongly opposes the remarks made during the show and expressed concern about how some comedy platforms are being used.

“First of all, as the Mayor of Mumbai, I completely oppose this. These stand-up comedy shows are doing the work of spoiling today’s youth. We often speak about freedom of expression and the rights granted under the Constitution, but that freedom cannot be misused. The way such language is being used, and the manner in which statements are being made, is completely unacceptable.”

'Comments About Donated Bodies Are Insensitive'

Tawde also objected to the remarks allegedly made about cadavers used in medical education. She said families donate the bodies of their loved ones with trust so that future doctors can learn from them.

“You are studying to become a doctor. Families who have suffered the loss of a loved one voluntarily hand over the body of that person to medical institutions so that students can learn. To speak about such bodies in this manner is wrong. It is insensitive and disrespectful.”

She added that such comments do not reflect the values of Maharashtra or India. “This does not suit the culture of Maharashtra or the culture of India. I am deeply saddened by this incident.”

Raises Concerns About Medical Students' Conduct

The Mayor also questioned how a student studying at a reputed medical institution could make such remarks, pointing out the sacrifices families make for their children's education.

“Parents take loans and make significant financial sacrifices to educate their children. They spend lakhs and crores of rupees on medical education and help their children secure admission to some of the biggest hospitals and medical colleges. After receiving such opportunities, making statements of this nature is disappointing.”

She further said that such comments could hurt families who have donated the bodies of their loved ones for medical learning.

“The families who have entrusted the bodies of their loved ones for educational purposes do so with immense faith. Using such language and speaking about them at such a low level is something I completely reject.”

Plans To Write To Chief Minister

Calling for stricter action, Tawde said she intends to take up the matter with the state government. “Through the media, I want to convey that these stand-up comedy shows should be stopped completely. I am going to write a letter to the Chief Minister regarding this issue.”

The remarks come amid the ongoing controversy over comments made by Dr Sejal Pawar during a crowdwork segment at Pranit More's show. The incident has sparked widespread debate on social media about freedom of expression, professional conduct and the limits of humour.