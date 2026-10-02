Mumbai CJP protest: Naseeruddin Shah, Vishal Dadlani join agitation at Shivaji Park; police step up security

The CJP protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park saw participation from Naseeruddin Shah, Vishal Dadlani and Vishal Bharadwaj as police tightened security around the demonstration.

The protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park saw actor Naseeruddin Shah, composer Vishal Dadlani and filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj joining the agitation.

The demonstration was organised as part of the CJP’s demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke began the ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ at Shivaji Park at 4 pm. The party had earlier sought permission to hold the protest at the venue but claimed that Mumbai Police denied it.

Police later said they were not authorised to grant permission for a gathering at Shivaji Park due to a 2013 Bombay High Court order. Authorities also pointed to the area’s status as a silence zone.

Police tighten security around Shivaji Park

Security arrangements were stepped up around the protest venue as organisers and supporters gathered for the demonstration.

The CJP has been demanding Kumar’s resignation and has warned that its protests could be expanded to other parts of the country.

The agitation is part of a wider political dispute over the SIR exercise. Opposition parties and other groups have raised allegations concerning electoral rolls and the conduct of elections, while the Election Commission has maintained that decisions on the SIR exercise were taken unanimously by its three-member panel.

Protesters question BJP’s stand on Election Commission

People from outside Mumbai also travelled to the city to participate in the protest.

Sachin Sawant, who came from Satara, questioned why the Bharatiya Janata Party was defending the Election Commission when opposition parties were raising questions about the poll body.

"The Opposition is asking questions to the Election Commission, and it is the responsibility of the commission to clarify on that," Sawant told the Free Press Journal. "But why is the BJP defending the Election Commission?"

Another protester, Aishwarya Yadav, also travelled from Satara. She linked the SIR controversy with allegations of mismanagement in entrance examinations, including NEET.

"Multiple scams are happening day in and day out," Yadav said. "People are frustrated."

Prakash Raj backs CJP protest

Actor Prakash Raj also extended his support to the agitation through a video shared on X.

Urging people to support the CJP’s campaign for Kumar’s resignation, Prakash Raj said that “goons who celebrate Godse” are now “trying to kill our citizenship and democracy through SIR (special intensive revision).”

Supporters gather in Delhi as well

The protest movement was not limited to Mumbai. Social activists and student groups called a gathering at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over the same issue.

AISA, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan were among those backing the demonstration. AAP leaders Atishi, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia also appealed to people to participate.

The protesters in Delhi are also seeking Kumar’s resignation and have raised allegations related to electoral rolls and the conduct of elections.

Anti-CJP protest held at Oval Maidan

While supporters gathered at Shivaji Park, a separate demonstration was held against the CJP and its founder at South Mumbai’s Oval Maidan.

A group of people gathered at the venue carrying placards and raising slogans against the organisation and Abhijeet Dipke.

Doctors arrive at Shivaji Park protest site

A team of doctors also reached the Shivaji Park protest site ahead of the Jail Bharo Andolan.

The doctors extended their support to the protesters and said they would provide medical assistance to those participating in the demonstration.