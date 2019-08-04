Mumbai: Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh booked for threatening actress

Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh has been booked by Malwani police for allegedly uploading obscene videos and comments on social media about an actress from his fraternity.

As of now, cops have named Singh's friend Vishnu Prakash Tiwari alias Surya as the accused in the FIR and no arrest has been made so far.

According to the statement given by the actress, she and Singh have known each other for some time but after Singh got married in March 2018, she decided to end their friendship. However, the move did not sit well with Singh and he started to pressure her to continue their friendship. The actress alleged that Singh threatened her that he will not let her work in the industry if she refused to comply with his terms.

"Singh then posted obscene comments on the social media handle of the victim. He also threatened the victim with dire consequences if she did not reciprocate to his offer of friendship. Later, the victim decided to approach the police after which we booked Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. Further investigation of the matter is underway," said a police officer.

Singh shot to fame with his song 'Lagawelu Jab Lipstick'. He made his film debut in 2007 with Rangli Chunariya Tohre Naam.