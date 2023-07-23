Headlines

Ashes 2023: Australia retain Ashes after rain washes out play on Day 5 of Manchester test

Twitter makeover: Elon Musk reveals new name for micro-blogging site

NIA files chargesheet against 3 terrorists linked with banned Khalistani outfits

Delhi court takes cognizance of defamation complaint filed by Zee Media against Sucheta Dalal, Moneylife Digital

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Mukesh Rishi, popularly known for his performances in movies such as Gunda, Sarfarosh, and Judwaa, shared an incident where Sohail Khan proved his friendship without making any noise.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 11:43 PM IST

In Bollywood, Salman Khan has earned the stature of being a 'true friend', who is always there to support his peers and close ones. Now it is learnt that not only Salman, but his younger brother Sohail also believes in maintaining friendship in a competitive film industry. Actor Mukesh Rishi, who is popularly known for his performances in movies such as Gunda, Sarfarosh, and Judwaa, shared an incident, where Sohail proved his friendship for him without making any noise. 

In a three-decades-old career, Mukesh has maintained a low-key profile and believes that he's blessed to know some artists closely, but he can't call them friends. While speaking to Bollywood Thikhana, Mukesh said,  “Main kisi lobby mein nahi hun (I am not a part of any groups),” said Mukesh. The actor added, “In whichever film I am, whoever my senior is, I have respect for them and I don’t expect much.” In his career, he has worked with veteran Dharmendra multiple times, and he knows him well. But he doesn't wish to call him a 'friend'? "

In the interview he said, "Main kaise kahun ki main Dharam ji ka dost hoon. Maine itni respect ki hai unki. Dekhiye jo bade log hai na inki zindagi jeene ka ek tarika hai. So ab unki partyion mein chale jana dosti ki nishani hai to main to gaya hi nahi zyadatar. Aur main kahun ki mujhe zyada log bula rahe they, aisa bhi nahi hai. Koi narazagi bhi nahi hai. Aaj bhi Aamir kahin mil jaye mujhe, to respect se milte hai, mere liye ye hi kaafi hai (How can I call Dharmendra my friend when I have so much respect for him? The big people have their own way of living their lives. So, if going to their parties is considered a sign of friendship, then I don’t generally go. And it’s not that many people call me also. Today also if Aamir and I meet, there is so much respect between us and that is enough).”

Mukesh then shared an incident about Sohail Khan, how he paid bills for his son at a restaurant. "Abhi ek din mera beta ek restaurant mein gaya tha apne friends ke saath. Waha Sohail Khan bhi aaye the. Phir baaton-baaton mein pata chal ki wo waha hai. Jaate-jaate Sohail ne poora bill pay kar ke chale gaye. Ye sab dosti se kam thodi hai (Recently, my son was at a restaurant, and Sohail Khan was also there. He found out and quietly paid the entire bill. This is no less than friendship)." Mukesh's last big screen appearance was in the movie Before You Die (2022).

