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Mukesh Khanna wants to get married at 67, says the woman 'destined for him' already exists: 'Love happens only once'

Mukesh Khanna shared his views on love, destiny and marriage, saying he believes in marriage and may get married if he meets the woman destined for him. His comments, along with updates on the Shaktimaan reboot, are currently in the news.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 03, 2026, 06:18 PM IST

Mukesh Khanna wants to get married at 67, says the woman 'destined for him' already exists: 'Love happens only once'
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Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has once again made headlines after sharing his views on love and marriage, saying he still believes in the institution and would consider getting married if he meets the woman destined for him.

Views on love and marriage:

Mukesh Khanna discussed his personal beliefs about relationships during an interview with Filmy Charcha. The 67-year-old actor, who is currently unmarried, said that marriage, for him, is deeply connected to destiny. He expressed his belief that every person has a predetermined life partner who exists in their destiny, and if he has not encountered that person yet, he must wait until the appropriate moment comes.

Khanna added that he has strong faith in the idea of marriage and considers it a serious commitment. He explained that true love exists as a single occurrence for him because any subsequent experience results from desire or misunderstanding. He expressed his belief that both partners in a relationship need to demonstrate loyalty and commitment to each other.

Belief in destiny:

The actor explained that he does not oppose marriage at all, despite being unmarried himself. He believes that marriage will happen to a person at the correct time when their destined partner comes into their life. The man stated that his ideal woman already exists in the world and he will marry her when destiny brings them together. Khanna emphasised that his single status should not be seen as a rejection of marriage. According to him, marriage requires respect as an institution to exist, which makes it independent from a person's marital status.

Also read: Why did Sundar C quit Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan film Thalaivar 173? Director finally reveals: 'I felt the pressure'

Current public attention:

Mukesh Khanna is currently making headlines because of his involvement in the Shaktimaan reboot, which is currently under development. His comments about casting and his opinions on love, destiny and marriage have triggered online debates.

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