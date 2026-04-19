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Mukesh Khanna doesn't want Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan even after blockbuster success of Dhurandhar: 'I am losing crores'

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has once again opposed casting Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan, despite praising his acting skills. He insists the role needs a specific look and presence, even if it leads to financial loss and continues to prefer a fresh face for the iconic character.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 03:15 PM IST

Mukesh Khanna doesn't want Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan even after blockbuster success of Dhurandhar: 'I am losing crores'
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Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has once again spoken about his strong opposition to casting Ranveer Singh as the lead in the upcoming Shaktimaan film, while also praising his acting talent.

Mukesh Khanna on Ranveer Singh’s acting:

In a recent interview, Mukesh Khanna acknowledged Ranveer Singh’s range as an actor, saying, 'Although he is a terrific actor with great energy, he can do Dhurandhar, Gully Boy, and Khilji.' Khanna expressed his opinion about Ranveer Singh by praising his acting skills, yet stating that he does not consider him appropriate for the legendary superhero part.

Concerns about Shaktimaan’s casting:

Shaktimaan needs more skills than acting, according to Khanna's explanation. 'You need not just the actor but also the face,' he said, emphasising that the character demands a specific look, simplicity and moral presence. He compared the role to historical figures because 'A historical figure like Prithviraj Chauhan should look the part, which Akshay Kumar did not in the film despite the costume and wig.' The movie shows historical characters through its costumes, yet half of the historical characters shown in the movie cannot achieve their authentic look through that method.

Khanna disclosed that his financial position will suffer from his current decision. 'It is my loss. I am losing crores as Sony is ready to offer me that amount. But I said, wait, I don't want this casting,' he stated, referring to his disagreement with Sony Pictures over the project.

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their net worth, luxury life and family journey with daughter Dua

Meeting with Ranveer Singh:

Khanna mentioned a previous encounter with Ranveer Singh, which Sony Pictures had scheduled. 'It was an arranged meeting organised by Sony, where Ranveer came to convince me that he could play Shaktimaan. This wasn't the first time he showed interest,' he said. The meeting did not change his position about the project because Ranveer's casting as antagonist Tamraj Kilvish remained an unacceptable option.

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