Mukesh Chhabra breaks silence on 'too much' negativity for Dhurandhar, Ramayana: ‘I feel bad and scared’

After facing intense reactions even before their projects hit screens. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has spoken out against rising online negativity around the upcoming films Ramayana.

Amid increasing social media scrutiny, filmmakers are facing intense reactions even before their projects hit screens. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has spoken out against rising online negativity, calling today’s troll culture 'too much' while addressing criticism around upcoming films Ramayana and Dhurandhar.

Mukesh Chhabra calls out growing troll culture:

The Indian actor Mukesh expressed his worries about online trolling, which attacks films before their scheduled release, during an interview. He questioned the intent behind such negativity, saying people are quick to judge based on brief glimpses. According to him, the culture of harsh criticism has grown rapidly, making it difficult for creators to avoid scrutiny.

He explained that people cannot control trolling because it creates a situation where 'people can say anything about anyone', which makes him feel both disturbed and anxious. Mukesh observes that negativity about films decreases after their release when audiences develop their own evaluations of the movie.

Reaction to criticism around Ramayana and Dhurandhar:

After the teaser releases of Ramayana were unveiled, it received mixed reactions, particularly regarding its visual effects and Ranbir Kapoor’s look as Lord Rama. Similarly, Dhurandhar faced online backlash even before hitting theatres. Mukesh pointed out that early criticism is often premature, as viewers react instantly without full context. He noted that in the case of Dhurandhar, initial negativity disappeared after release, with the film ultimately receiving strong audience support.

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‘A good film always finds its audience’:

Mukesh expressed his belief in the power of cinema through his statement that only a small fraction of people who watch movies become trolls. He believes that quality storytelling ultimately triumphs over online hostility. The box office success of Dhurandhar demonstrated his belief that good films will always succeed despite initial controversies.