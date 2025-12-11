FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani stuns in custom Manish Malhotra outfit with mini Chanel bag; See pics

Goa Nightclub Fire: Government bans fireworks at THESE places in North Goa days after tragedy claims 25 lives; Here's all you need to know

BIG move by IndiGo: After mass cancellation, airline announces travel vouchers worth Rs..., for passengers who…

Hrithik Roshan in damage control mode? Hours after comments on 'politics' of Dhurandhar, actor heaps praises on Ranveer Singh's film: 'Bloody mad...'

UPSC NDA 1 2026 Exam BIG UPDATE: Registration for 394 posts begins at upsc.gov.in, exam to be held on THIS date; Check details here

US-Pakistan arms deal: Donald Trump clears sale of F-16 fighter jets to Islamabad amid stringent measures against India

Big LOSS to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: BCCI likely to cut their salaries by Rs 2 crore due to...

Warner Music India and Rthyms.Life forms partnership to take India's music to next level

After Donald Trump's 100% tariff move, THIS country imposes hefty tariffs on India, China, other Asian countries

Watch! Huge embarrassment for Pakistan: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's car searched for 'explosives', details here

ENTERTAINMENT

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani stuns in custom Manish Malhotra outfit with mini Chanel bag; See pics

Isha Ambani impressed fans with her elegant and creative style, wearing a custom Manish Malhotra outfit and a mini Chanel perfume-bottle bag. Her minimal makeup, soft waves, and subtle jewelry completed the look, reinforcing her status as a trendsetter in high fashion.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 02:59 PM IST

Isha Ambani recently grabbed attention with a stylish and eye-catching look that left fans and fashion enthusiasts impressed. Her look was a clear indication of her great taste in fashion and artistic talent, thus proving that not only is she a trendsetter but also a great source of inspiration for a great number of people with her uncommon style selections.

Isha Ambani wore a custom-made white silk shirt and skirt designed by Manish Malhotra. The attire was both elegant and minimalistic, making her look both modern and luxurious at the same time. She teamed it up with two extraordinary bags, a tiny Chanel perfume bottle bag and a small golden quilted bag, both held by the lightest chains, which contributed to her style a playful and imaginative aspect.

The makeup was very light, which meant that the emphasis was on her beauty. She did her hair in loose, soft waves, thus giving her a look of freshness and elegance. As for jewellery, she played it subtle and elegant, selecting pieces that went well with her outfit but did not overpower it, hence maintaining an overall balanced and sophisticated look.

Also read: From Goblin to Winter Sonata: 6 must-watch K-dramas capturing Christmas magic

A trendsetter in fashion:

Isha Ambani's fashion choice is not merely for the sake of appearance. It reflects the idea that small, ingenious gadgets could play a major role. She combined a traditional outfit with a one-of-a-kind purse and thus displayed how self-assurance and originality could elevate any look. This particular choice of styling is most likely to attract the attention of numerous fashion lovers and even bring about a change in the way high-end outfits with accessories are considered. Isha Ambani, through her composure, grace, and boldness, continues to set the tone in the fashion arena, proving that there is always room for magnificence and imagination to coexist.

Isha Ambani's appearance is the epitome of the combination of elegance and creativity. The fashion world has been and is still being influenced by her distinctive jewellery, setting new trends in the world of high fashion.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News
