Mukesh Ambani’s family attended Randhir Kapoor's birthday celebration. Mukesh Ambani’s elder daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani was spotted with her and Akash Ambani’s two children, Prithvi and Veda. Shloka was carrying her 1 year and 8 months old daughter Veda, while a nanny accompanied her son Prithvi.

Prior to this, the Ambani family was seen together at Mahakumbh where they visited on February 11, 2025, a day before Magh Purnima. The entire family went together to experience the spiritual significance of Mahakumbh. The family trip included all the four generations of the Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, his sons, and grandchildren taking a dip in the holy wanter of Ganga.

Shloka and Akash Ambani’s children

Prithvi Akash Ambani who was born on December 10, 2020, is the couple's first child. Their daughter, Veda was born on May 31, 2023. The Ambani family prioritizes tradition and family values, balancing modernity with cultural heritage. Akash and Shloka involve their kids in family events, passing on traditions and values to the next generation.

Shloka Mehta Ambani’s elegant style

Shloka Mehta Ambani arrived at Randhir Kapoor’s 78th birthday bash looking simple yet elegant in a white top made from breathable cotton, exuding a clean and fresh vibe. Her outfit was perfect for a relaxed family celebration. The top featured a mix of elegant and playful details, including a round neckline, flutter sleeves, and boho-chic embroidery. Paired with relaxed-fit blue denim jeans featuring white crochet bird motifs, the overall look was soft, feminine, and uniquely charming.

Her chic outfit, priced at approximately Rs 59,000, strikes a perfect balance between style, quality, and trendiness. The whole vibe of Shloka was relaxed, easy and simple with minimal makeup, comfortable flats and soft wavy hairstyle. She carried a mini Kelly bag and accessorised herself with quirky stacked bracelets and hoop earings in white.

The event also saw veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, her cute granddaughter, Raha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who appeared outside her house for the first time since the tragic attack on husband Saif Ali Khan. Khan was also reportedly present at the event but refused to be clicked by the paparazzi.

Randhir Kapoor celebrated his 78th birthday with many family members including wife Babita Kapoor and her family at the iconic Mahalaxmi Turf Club in Mumbai.