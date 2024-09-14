Mukesh Ambani accompanies Anant Ambani, Radhika, Shloka Mehta as they visit Deepika-Ranveer's baby girl in hospital

Mukesh Ambani with his family visits Deepika Padukone in hospital: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became proud parents to a baby girl on September 8, 2024. The couple embraced this exciting new chapter in their lives and shared the joyous news with their fans through a heartfelt Instagram post. Since then, several close friends and family members have visited them to celebrate the arrival of their little one.

Ambani family’s hospital visit

On Friday, September 13, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Mukesh Ambani paid a visit to the new parents. Before heading to the hospital, the Ambani family sought blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja. Radhika Merchant was seen in an elegant blue salwar set with pink and orange embroidery. She completed her look with a neat ponytail and subtle makeup, making a graceful appearance at the hospital.

This visit was particularly significant as Mukesh Ambani had already visited the couple earlier, on September 9, 2024, to personally congratulate them. During that visit, he extended his blessings to their newborn daughter.

Shah Rukh Khan’s visit

Before the Ambani family, Shah Rukh Khan made a visit to see Deepika and Ranveer on September 12. His arrival in his stylish car turned heads, highlighting his close bond with Deepika. Their friendship dates back to the release of the iconic film Om Shanti Om in 2007, which marked Deepika's debut in Bollywood.

Deepika and Ranveer’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, sharing the screen with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. She will next appear in Singham Again, which is set to release during Diwali 2024. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film features an ensemble cast, including her husband Ranveer Singh, along with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has announced his new project, which boasts a stellar cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. He is also set to star in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.