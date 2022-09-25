Search icon
'Mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi': Falguni Pathak lashes out at Neha Kakkar for remaking Maine Payal Hai Chhankai

Falguni Pathak has shared her shocking first reaction to Neha Kakkar's O Sajna, remixed version of her 1999 track Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

Falguni Pathak-Neha Kakkar/Instagram-File photo

Since the release of her new music video titled O Sajna earlier this week, Neha Kakkar has been at the receiving end of criticism. The track is the remixed version of Falguni Pathak's iconic hit song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Neha has been heavily trolled on social media with netizens claiming that she has 'ruined their childhood' by her recreation.

Now, the Dandiya Queen Falguni has shared her shocking first reaction to the remix track saying she was about to puke when she first heard it. She has also added that the remixed version has changed the originality of her track destroying the latter's innocence, feelings, and essence.

Talking to Delhi Times, the 53-year-old singer, whose other hit songs include Chudi Jo Khanki Haathon Mein and Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye, said, "I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. First reaction achha toh nahi tha, I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha."

She added, "Video aur picturisation mein jo innocence thi, uska pura satyanash kiya hai iss gaane mein. Remixes are happening, but do it in a decent way. If you want to reach out to the younger generation, change the rhythm of the song, but don’t make it cheap. Gaane ki jo originality hai, feelings hai, essence hai, innocence hai, keep that, but don’t change the originality of the song."

READ | Falguni Pathak reshares hilarious 'ban Nibbi Kakkar' memes after Neha Kakkar remakes her iconic song

Falguni has been sharing netizens' dissing out O Sajna on her own Instagram Stories. Talking about the same, she stated, " I don’t think I need to do anything; my fans are taking action against the song. I am just sharing stories. Why should I keep quiet when they are supporting me, main kaise chup baithun".

While the original track was composed and written by Lalit Sen, the recreated version has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, known for his Bollywood remixes, with additional lyrics by Jaani.

