The Pakistani drama industry's beloved couple, Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan, have sparked confusion and controversy among fans and netizens following their recent television appearance.

The uproar centers around Danish's seemingly casual remark about polygamy, which has raised eyebrows, as well as his overall behaviour towards Ayeza during the show. Specifically, Danish's comment, "Mujhe Allah Ne 4 Shadiyon Ki Ijazat Di Hai" (God has given me permission to marry four times), despite his ten-year marriage to Ayeza, has been perceived as out of place and insensitive.

Danish stated, “Mujhay Allah ne ijazat di hai 4 shadioun ki, main kar nahi raha hun woh alag baat hai, lekin yeh ijazat mujhe Allah ne di hui hai, woh mujhse koi cheen nahi sakta hai," (Allah has given me permission to marry four times, it is another thing I am not marrying but Allah has given me the permission that nobody can snatch it from me)."

He further added, "Filhal jo hai inhi ke saath guzaar raha hun," meaning "As of now, I wish to spend my life with her."

The clip has been described as awkward, with Danish asking Ayeza an uncomfortable question about her future plans regarding work. Ayeza’s response, where she expressed her passion for her career, only intensified the unease, leaving many viewers feeling unsettled as the interaction unfolded.

Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan are one of the most adored couples in the Pakistani entertainment industry. They have been happily married for over a decade, having tied the knot on August 8, 2014. Throughout their journey, they have built a strong and loving family. The couple is proud parents to two beautiful children, Hoorain and Rayan. Over the years, Danish and Ayeza have gained admiration for their unwavering commitment, deep love, and the strong bond they share, both on and off-screen.