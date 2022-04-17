Mugdha Godse on same-sex kiss not being normalised onscreen

Bloody Bothers/File Photo

Although onscreen representations of homosexuality have become more common in Hindi films and web series, the controversy surrounding them does not appear to be subsiding. Actress Mugdha Godse's onscreen kiss with co-star Shruti Seth in the online series Bloody Brothers, which premiered last month, drew a lot of attention.



Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "Anything like this will never be normalised," Godse laments, adding, she said that she knew it was going to be the talk of the town, so making it seem beautiful was her goal.

She revealed, that there were many conflicting feelings initially, doing her part. She recalls when asked if she was nervous about shooting the scene. But, with time, they grew accustomed to their roles and were immersed in them. "Performance triumphed over discomfort," Shruti had correctly stated.



Godse, on the other hand, says she isn't interested in doing big sequences only to get people's attention. She said, many filmmakers in the industry use flamboyant situations to increase the masala factor. She is not up for nudity or too many strong moments.



She elaborated, “And while filming such intimate scenes, being surrounded by a safe and trustworthy crew is paramount for the 35-year-old. “For instance, in Bloody Brothers, our crew was not only trustworthy but super helpful and kind too. Shaad (Ali; director) knew what exactly he wanted and he designed the scene [in such a way that] discomfort took a back seat.”



She also added, With the changing landscape of Indian content, Godse is relieved that directors are willing to cast her in lead roles.



“My priorities as an actor remain the same. What has changed are cinema and the film industry. Tall, dusky and non-commercial faces are not cast as vamps only today," She concluded.