‘Mud Mud Ke’ video: Jacqueline Fernandez-Michele Morrone’s sizzling chemistry burns the internet

Fans were wondering about Jacqueline Fernandez's collaboration with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone after photographs of the two went viral on social media. Now that the cat is out of the bag, Michele has made his Indian debut in a music video directed by Desi Music Factory alongside Jacqueline. After the magnificent teaser and posters, the single 'Mud Mud Ke' is now released, and thanks to Michele and Jacqueline's intense chemistry, it will undoubtedly leave you sweating.

Jacqueline shared the song, which has Michele and her in the lead, on her social media account. The song is composed by Tony Kakkar and sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar. Shakti Mohan choreographed the piece. A chase between antagonists Michele and Jacqueline was seen in the teaser.

Sharing the video, Jacqueline wrote, "Finally it’s here!#MudMudKe official video with @iammichelemorroneofficial out now on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel. Check out the crazy video and let me know your favourite part in the comment section."

According to a Pinkvilla report, on his debut with Jacqueline in a music video, Michele has said in a statement, "I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe. I thank the makers of Mud Mud Ke and everyone at Desi Music Factory."

Jacqueline had said, "It's wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with Mud Mud Ke. While the nation's musical identity is changing and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us."