MTV shuts down iconic music channels after 44 years: Full list of channels closing, reasons revealed

ENTERTAINMENT
Paramount Global will shut down five MTV music channels worldwide by December 31, 2025, citing changing viewer habits and major cost-cutting measures.
MTV, the channel that once redefined how the world experienced music, is officially pulling the plug on its remaining music television channels. Parent company Paramount Global has confirmed that five of its popular MTV music-branded channels: MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live; will shut down on December 31, 2025.
This move will first affect viewers in the UK and Ireland, with similar shutdowns expected across Europe, Australia, Brazil, and other regions. While the main MTV HD channel will continue, it now focuses largely on reality shows and entertainment content rather than music videos.
The reason behind this major decision lies in how audiences consume music today. Gone are the days of waiting for a music video on TV, fans now prefer YouTube, TikTok, and streaming apps to discover and enjoy their favourite songs. Over the years, viewership for MTV’s music channels has dropped sharply, with many failing to attract even a million viewers monthly.
Alongside changing habits, Paramount Global is also cutting costs, reportedly aiming to save up to USD 500 million worldwide. The company has already made several restructuring moves, including shutting down some TV studios and reducing content production in various regions.
Although the shutdown marks the end of an era for music television, MTV isn’t disappearing entirely. The brand will continue its digital presence through Paramount+ and social media platforms, keeping music and pop culture alive online.
For millions who grew up watching their favourite videos on MTV, this marks a nostalgic goodbye to a channel that once shaped global music culture.