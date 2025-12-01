FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush BEATS Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, his Hindi comeback crosses Rs 50 crores in 3 days, earns...

Mumbai Pollution: GRAP 4 restrictions intensify as city's air quality falls to 'poor' category, know what the dos and don'ts are

Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema Malini REVEALS superstar's final days were 'cruel, hurtful': 'He never wanted to be seen...'

Nita Ambani wins hearts with sweet gesture at staffer's birthday, netizens say 'so kind...', watch viral video

BIG update on Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA conducts massive terror crackdown in Kashmir, conducts raids at Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam

Meet IAS Abhinav Siwach, IIM graduate, who refused Rs 30 lakh job offer for UPSC exam, is now married to THIS IPS offer, her name is..., see viral wedding photos

Cyclone Ditwah: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh; orange alert issued

M.S Umesh, Kannada cinema legend, passes away at 80 after long battle with cancer

Parliament Winter Session: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move bill today for new cess on tobacco, pan masala

Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill pens FIRST NOTE after brother Shehbaz Badesha's eviction, lauds his game: 'You are the...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Parliament winter session 2025 LIVE updates: 'Drama nahi, delivery; nara nahi, neeti chalegi,' PM Modi's stern message to opposition

Parliament winter session 2025 LIVE updates: 'Not drama, need delivery', says PM

Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema Malini REVEALS superstar's final days were 'cruel, hurtful': 'He never wanted to be seen...'

Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema REVEALS his final days were...

Nita Ambani wins hearts with sweet gesture at staffer's birthday, netizens say 'so kind...', watch viral video

Nita Ambani wins hearts with sweet gesture at staffer's birthday, netizens say '

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

M.S Umesh, Kannada cinema legend, passes away at 80 after long battle with cancer

In a career spanning six decades, Mysore Srikantayya Umesh did over 900 films. The veteran Kannada actor lost his life after a long battle with cancer.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 08:38 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

M.S Umesh, Kannada cinema legend, passes away at 80 after long battle with cancer
M.S Umesh with Rajinikanth
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actor Mysore Srikantayya Umesh, fondly known as Umesh, has passed away. He was 80. The actor had reportedly been fighting cancer. Unfortunately, he breathed his last on Sunday. Paying condolences, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, on X wrote, "The news of Umesh's passing, the celebrated comedian of the Kannada film industry, has brought great sadness. His natural performances entertained audiences for many years, and to this esteemed individual who contributed to Kannada cinema, a heartfelt farewell. I pray that his soul finds eternal peace."

JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy also paid tribute to the legendary actor. "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the renowned artist Shri M.S. Umesh. Umesh, who would make audiences float in a sea of laughter through his fresh humour, is an actor who enriched the Kannada film industry. Having delivered captivating performances in numerous films including 'Guru Shishyaru', 'Haalu Jenu', 'Apurva Sangama', his departure is a huge loss to the Kannada art world. Om Shanti," he posted.

Umesh's cinematic journey began in childhood as he played a role in 'Lanchavatara', the famous Master K Hirannaiah's theatre group. Umesh's breakthrough came in 1960 with the lead role in Makkala Rajya, which firmly established him in the film industry. His other notable projects include Nagara Hole (1978), Guru Shishyaru (1981), Anupama (1981), Kaamana Billu (1983), and Venkata in Sankata (2007).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mumbai Pollution: GRAP 4 restrictions intensify as city's air quality falls to 'poor' category, know what the dos and don'ts are
Mumbai Pollution: GRAP 4 restrictions intensify, what are the dos and don'ts?
Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema Malini REVEALS superstar's final days were 'cruel, hurtful': 'He never wanted to be seen...'
Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema REVEALS his final days were...
Nita Ambani wins hearts with sweet gesture at staffer's birthday, netizens say 'so kind...', watch viral video
Nita Ambani wins hearts with sweet gesture at staffer's birthday, netizens say '
BIG update on Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA conducts massive terror crackdown in Kashmir, conducts raids at Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam
BIG update on Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA conducts massive terror crackdown in Kas
Meet IAS Abhinav Siwach, IIM graduate, who refused Rs 30 lakh job offer for UPSC exam, is now married to THIS IPS offer, her name is..., see viral wedding photos
Meet IAS Abhinav Siwach, IIM graduate, who refused Rs 30 lakh job offer for UPSC
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement