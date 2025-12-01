Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush BEATS Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, his Hindi comeback crosses Rs 50 crores in 3 days, earns...
Mumbai Pollution: GRAP 4 restrictions intensify as city's air quality falls to 'poor' category, know what the dos and don'ts are
Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema Malini REVEALS superstar's final days were 'cruel, hurtful': 'He never wanted to be seen...'
Nita Ambani wins hearts with sweet gesture at staffer's birthday, netizens say 'so kind...', watch viral video
BIG update on Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA conducts massive terror crackdown in Kashmir, conducts raids at Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam
Meet IAS Abhinav Siwach, IIM graduate, who refused Rs 30 lakh job offer for UPSC exam, is now married to THIS IPS offer, her name is..., see viral wedding photos
Cyclone Ditwah: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh; orange alert issued
M.S Umesh, Kannada cinema legend, passes away at 80 after long battle with cancer
Parliament Winter Session: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move bill today for new cess on tobacco, pan masala
Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill pens FIRST NOTE after brother Shehbaz Badesha's eviction, lauds his game: 'You are the...'
ENTERTAINMENT
In a career spanning six decades, Mysore Srikantayya Umesh did over 900 films. The veteran Kannada actor lost his life after a long battle with cancer.
Veteran actor Mysore Srikantayya Umesh, fondly known as Umesh, has passed away. He was 80. The actor had reportedly been fighting cancer. Unfortunately, he breathed his last on Sunday. Paying condolences, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, on X wrote, "The news of Umesh's passing, the celebrated comedian of the Kannada film industry, has brought great sadness. His natural performances entertained audiences for many years, and to this esteemed individual who contributed to Kannada cinema, a heartfelt farewell. I pray that his soul finds eternal peace."
JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy also paid tribute to the legendary actor. "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the renowned artist Shri M.S. Umesh. Umesh, who would make audiences float in a sea of laughter through his fresh humour, is an actor who enriched the Kannada film industry. Having delivered captivating performances in numerous films including 'Guru Shishyaru', 'Haalu Jenu', 'Apurva Sangama', his departure is a huge loss to the Kannada art world. Om Shanti," he posted.
ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಹೆಸರಾಂತ ಹಾಸ್ಯನಟ ಉಮೇಶ್ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ನೋವು ತಂದಿದೆ. ತಮ್ಮ ಸಹಜ ಅಭಿನಯದ ಮೂಲಕ ಹಲವು ದಶಕಗಳ ಕಾಲ ಪ್ರೇಕ್ಷಕರನ್ನು ನಗಿಸುತ್ತಾ, ಕನ್ನಡಾಂಬೆಯ ಸೇವೆಗೈದ ಹಿರಿಯ ಜೀವಕ್ಕೆ ಭಾವಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿದಾಯಗಳು.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 30, 2025
ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿರಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. pic.twitter.com/QTrWOLpxJJ
Umesh's cinematic journey began in childhood as he played a role in 'Lanchavatara', the famous Master K Hirannaiah's theatre group. Umesh's breakthrough came in 1960 with the lead role in Makkala Rajya, which firmly established him in the film industry. His other notable projects include Nagara Hole (1978), Guru Shishyaru (1981), Anupama (1981), Kaamana Billu (1983), and Venkata in Sankata (2007).