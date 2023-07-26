MS Dhoni to make acting debut soon? Wife Sakshi Dhoni reveals the truth

In Chennai, during a press conference, Sakshi Dhoni spoke about a film and also revealed if MS Dhoni would be willing to make his acting debut in the future.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is fondly called 'Thala' by his fans in the South thanks to him playing for Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK). MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni recently also announced their first production venture LGM aka Let's Get Married with Harish Kalyan and Ivana. The film is all set to release this week.

In Chennai, during a press conference, Sakshi Dhoni spoke about a film and also revealed if MS Dhoni would be willing to make his acting debut in the future.

Responding to the question, Sakshi Dhoni said, "If there's something good, he may just do it. He has done a lot of advertisements. He is not camera-shy. He knows how to act. He has been acting in front of the camera since 2006. If there's something really good on a slate, he could do it. If I'd have to choose for him, I'd do an action movie because he is always in action."

LGM also stars Yogi Babu and Mirchi Vijay in important roles. The film is conceptualized by Sakshi Dhoni and directed by Ramesh Thamilmani. It is all set to release in theatres on July 28.

Dhoni Entertainment is a small-budget venture promoted by former India cricket captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

The company is planning to expand its film production beyond Tamil and into other Southern Indian languages, such as Telugu and Malayalam. This move will allow the company to reach a wider audience and expand its influence in the region. With this new venture, the company is poised to become a major player in the Southern Indian film industry.