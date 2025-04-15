Karan Johar's post featuring MS Dhoni as his "newest lover boy" garnered mixed reactions from fans.

Cricketer MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings captain, has recently been exploring avatars onscreen. He has now taken on the persona of a 'lover boy' in filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming project. Karan Johar shared a glimpse of Dhoni in this fresh avatar on social media, teasing a 'love story like no other coming soon' and leaving fans surprised.

Karan Johar shared a clip featuring MS Dhoni in a romantic avatar, marking the cricketer's debut in a love story role. The video begins with the text "For the first time ever, starring MS Dhoni in romantic avatar," followed by Dhoni speaking softly, "Tum jo saath chalti ho, har safar khubsurat banati ho." The clip ends abruptly, leaving fans intrigued.



MS Dhoni in romantic avatar for Karan Johar's project

Karan Johar's post featuring MS Dhoni as his "newest lover boy" garnered mixed reactions from fans. The caption read, "Dramatic drumroll, please! Presenting MS Dhoni—our newest lover boy!... Pure cinematic magic!" Karan thanked Punit Malhotra for the storytelling. Some fans joked about Dhoni's new role, with one user calling him the "new Nepo baby of Dharma in Btown." Another user expressed concern, saying Dhoni is "taking place of youngsters in cricket teams and now taking place of other strugglers who are waiting for opportunities."





MS Dhoni takes 'Animal' avatar

MS Dhoni has teamed up with filmmaker Karan Johar for a potential bike advertisement, though details are still pending. This collaboration comes after Dhoni's bold transformation in an EMotorad electric cycle ad directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In the ad, Dhoni sported long hair, echoing Ranbir Kapoor's look in 'Animal', and delivered a striking line: "Sunaiye de raha hai mujhe, behra nahi hu main" ("I can hear, I'm not deaf"). This unexpected avatar sparked widespread attention on social media, revealing a new, intense side of the cricketer.



Meanwhile, Dhoni recently became the first player to reach 200 dismissals in the IPL's history, significantly ahead of Dinesh Karthik, who is his closest competitor with 182 dismissals. The record was achieved through his stumping of Ayush Badoni off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling in the first innings of CSK's clash against Lucknow Super Giants.