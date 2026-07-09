MS Dhoni actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised in serious condition: ‘Not out of danger’

Actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised in serious condition after insect bite on Prabhas film set, infection spread to knee and he remains under observation.

After being bitten by an insect while filming a Prabhas movie at Ramoji Film City, actor Rajesh Sharma was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. According to the doctors, he is still being closely monitored because the illness has progressed from his toes to his knee.

Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after insect bite on Prabhas film set

Actress Sudipa Chatterjee provided an update regarding Rajesh's condition after he experienced a bug bite while working in Ramoji Film City. Initially dismissing it as serious, he later suffered severe pain in his leg and high fever during a flight back to Kolkata. His health deteriorated significantly during the trip.

Rajesh was admitted to Manipal Hospital with ongoing breathlessness after one day of hospitalisation. His infection has spread from his toes to his knee, resulting in large blisters. He remains under close medical observation and is still 'not out of danger.' Necessary tests and treatments are in progress, and a health update will be provided tomorrow, with a request for prayers from fans.

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Fans react to Rajesh Sharma's health update

Fans and coworkers were taken aback by the revelation. Social media was inundated with prayers for his recuperation. 'What? One person remarked, 'I'm praying for his recovery.' Someone else remarked, 'He is one of the finest actors..Get well soon.' The seasoned actor was also wishing for a quick recovery to many others.