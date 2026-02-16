Mrunal Thakur opens up about struggling with beauty standards in Bollywood: 'Till 2025, I was...'

Mrunal Thakur told Hindustan Times she once felt insecure due to Bollywood’s beauty standards but has now embraced self-acceptance. Her film Do Deewane Seher Mein reflects that journey.

As per HT, Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur has opened up about her personal struggle with beauty standards and self-doubt. She revealed that she used to be insecure about her appearance in a recent interview with Hindustan Times. She acknowledged that, although she is now widely admired, she once felt she was "not good enough" to meet the stereotypical expectations of a leading lady in movies.



According to Mrunal, the film industry frequently propagates a limited definition of beauty. The expectation placed on actresses to have a specific appearance can subtly exert pressure. She acknowledged that she used to evaluate herself against other people and felt that she fell short of their expectations. Her confidence gradually suffered as a result of these comparisons, and she began to doubt her position in the field.

The pressure of beauty standards:

Mrunal claims that a lot of actors deal with comparable issues but don't always talk about them honestly. 'A person may be dealing with insecurities in private, even if they seem confident on screen or at public events,' she said. In the era of social media, where people are always evaluating appearances, the pressure to look flawless can be unbearable. Online comparisons and comments, she continued, can exacerbate self-doubt. Films and social media platforms can create unrealistic expectations that young people, in particular, may feel pressured to meet.

Finding strength through self-acceptance:

As per HT, Mrunal gradually started to alter her perspective. She claimed to have gradually come to understand that being beautiful is more than just conforming to a predetermined stereotype. Rather, it's about embracing your identity. She now prioritises being healthy and self-assured over being flawless and feels more at ease in her own skin.



This journey is reflected in her upcoming film, Do Deewane Seher Mein. She portrays a character who battles comparisons and self-image in the film, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi. Mrunal claims that because the role reflects her own experiences, she felt a strong connection to it. She now hopes that her story will inspire others to embrace their uniqueness and quit comparing themselves to others.