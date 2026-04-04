Mrunal Thakur opens up about her role in Dacoit, says, 'This love story is made for me'

Mrunal Thakur said yes to Dacoit because she felt a strong emotional connection to its love story, calling it 'made for her.' The film blends romance, action and revenge, offering her a challenging and exciting role.

Actress Mrunal Thakur recently opened up about why she agreed to be part of her upcoming film Dacoit. She shared that the story immediately connected with her and felt very special.

'This love story is made for me':

Mrunal thought about the movie Dacoit, which is not just an action film but a deep love story at its core. After reading the script actress felt an instant emotional connection and believed that the character was perfect for her. The story spoke to her heart; according to her, that is why she didn’t think twice before saying yes. Mrunal describes that she is always looking for strong emotions and meaningful storytelling roles in the movies. And she feels the movie, Dacoit, offered exactly that, making it an easy decision for her.

A unique mix of love and action:

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal both played the leading roles in the film were mix of romance, action and revenge. The story mainly focuses on love, betrayal and emotions with the intense sequences. According to reports, the movie's story begins with a love story and later on it turns into a revenge drama.

Also read: Anupam Kher poses with Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh and Chhaava Vicky Kaushal at NMACC anniversary: 'feels like a newcomer'

Mrunal’s choice of roles:

Mrunal Thakur has often chosen roles that are emotional and impactful. From romantic dramas to intense stories, she prefers characters that have depth and connect with the audience. Movie Dacoit, she continues this trend by taking on a role that blends romance with strong emotional storytelling, which also gives her a chance to play different kinds of roles. Fans are excited to see Mrunal in this new avatar alongside Adivi Sesh. The film promises a story filled with emotions, twists and powerful performances.