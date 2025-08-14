Mrunal Thakur issues apology to Bipasha Basu for body shaming her: 'My intent was...'

After facing widespread backlash, Mrunal Thakur apologised for body-shaming actor Bipasha Basu in a resurfaced video. In her apology, she blamed her teenage self for not understanding the weight of her voice.

Actress Mrunal Thakur on Thursday finally apologised to Bipasha Basu for her body-shaming remarks in an old video that drew online wrath. The Son of Sardaar 2 actress said that she never intended to hurt anyone, emphasising that the remarks came out as playful banter which went too far. She said that as a teenager, she said many silly things which she regrets. "I wish I had chosen my words differently," she said.



Taking to Instagram stories, she posted an apology, acknowledging how beauty comes in every form, and she has begun to appreciate it now. "19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn't always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did, and for that I am deeply sorry. My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview that went too far. But I understand how it came across. And I truly wish I had chosen my words differently. With time, I have grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that's something I truly value now," she wrote.



Mrunal Thakur apologises to Bipasha Basu





When Mrunal Thakur said, 'I am better than Bipasha'



In an old interview video resurfaced on the internet, Mrunal was heard saying, "I am better than Bipasha." Not only this, she went on to remark at Bipasha's boy, adding, "Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, ok." The video in question dates back to Mrunal's early days on television, when she was part of Kumkum Bhagya with co-star Arjit Taneja. Following this, Mrunal faced heavy backlash from numerous social media users who criticised her remarks.



How did Bipasha Basu react to Mrunal Thakur's body-shaming remark?



Though Bipasha didn't directly call out Mrunal Thakur for her body-shaming remark, she shared a cryptic note urging everyone to bust the old age thought and embrace women with strong muscles.“Strong women lift each other up. Get those muscles, beautiful ladies… we should be strong… muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age-old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong!" she wrote.