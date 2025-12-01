FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Mrunal Thakur finally breaks silence on dating rumours with Dhanush, Shreyas Iyer: 'They talk, we...'

hough the actress didn't react directly but her latest reaction subtly hinted at the potential rumours about her alleged equation with Dhanush. The rumours sparked when Dhanush attended her star-studded birthday celebration on August 1, and a viral video of them sharing a warm hug at a premiere.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 01:14 PM IST

Speculations surrounding Mrunal Thakur's personal life have once again reignited, with fresh buzz circulating online regarding her dating rumours with Tamil actor Dhanush. Some have also speculated that she is dating cricketer Shreyas Iyer. And the actress has finally shared her way of dealing with rumours with a playful video. 

Mrunal Thakur on dating rumours with Dhanush, Shreyas Iyer

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mrunal shared a fun video in which she is seen laughing while getting her hair oiled. In the clip, she addressed speculations about herself, though not directly, but laughed them off. Captioning the video, she wrote, "They talk, we laugh (laughing emojis)". She also added, "PS Rumours are free PR, and I love free stuff!" Though the actress didn't react directly but her latest reaction subtly hinted at the potential rumours about her alleged equation with Dhanush.  The rumours sparked when Dhanush attended her star-studded birthday celebration on August 1, and a viral video of them sharing a warm hug at the 'Son of Sardaar 2' premiere.

Mrunal on work front

On the work front, Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan. She has featured in shows like 'Arjun', 'Kumkum Bhagya'. She has also participated in 'Nach Baliye 7'. Mrunal was also a part of the web series 'Made in Heaven 2'. She has starred in movies like 'Love Sonia', 'Super 30', 'Batla House', 'Dhamaka', 'Sita Ramam', 'Pippa', and 'The Family Star'. She last featured in a cameo appearance in the recently released Telugu science fiction film ‘Kalki 2898AD’. The film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. She was also seen in 'Son of Sardar 2', alongside Ajay Devgn. Up next, she will feature in ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ and Do Deewane Seher Mein (2026).

