ENTERTAINMENT

Mrunal Thakur denies wedding rumours with Dhanush, says she’ll announce love only after...

Mrunal Thakur has denied rumours about dating or marrying Dhanush, saying she has no wedding plans and will announce any personal updates herself. She is focused on her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein and prefers to keep her private life separate from work.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 05:02 PM IST

Mrunal Thakur denies wedding rumours with Dhanush, says she’ll announce love only after...
Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur recently spoke openly about the ongoing rumours linking her to actor Dhanush and claims about a possible wedding. Over the past few weeks, gossip sites and social media have been reporting that the two actors are dating and might even be planning a marriage on Valentine’s Day. The two stars have not confirmed any of the rumours that are currently spreading about them.

Mrunal Thakur explained her current status by saying she has no wedding plans to make for the present time. She laughed off the rumours, saying that social media created stories that were far from reality. She revealed that her home address became public knowledge because of the ongoing online discussion, which required her to employ security personnel for her safety. She handled all the incorrect information about her by maintaining a cheerful attitude while she dedicated her time to work without paying attention to the rumours about her private life.

Speaking about love and timing:

Mrunal shared her thoughts about love and marriage. She said she believes marriage will happen when the right person comes along and the timing is right. She emphasised that she would personally announce anything significant about her life on social media rather than letting rumours dictate the narrative. She stated that her public appearances with Dhanush do not serve as proof of their romantic relationship.

Focused on work:

Mrunal currently works on her upcoming movie Do Deewane Seher Mein, which will release soon. She prefers to keep her personal life separate from her professional commitments, which allows her to maintain focus on her work. She believes that her fans will honour her need for privacy while they wait for her upcoming work.

