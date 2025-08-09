Mrunal Thakur confirms dating Dhanush? Son of Sardaar 2 star calls him her 'favourite...'

Some reports also suggest that Mrunal's busy work schedule in the South film industry has played a key role in bringing her and Dhanush closer.

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush are considered to be the new couple of Tinseltown. Dating rumours have been rife ever since their video of holding each other's hands at Mrunal Thakur's birthday party went viral. Not just that, the South superstar also appeared at the premiere of Mrunal's recent film 'Son of Sardaar 2', where they can be seen together in public for the first time. This also fuelled speculations of their relationship. Meanwhile, an old video of the actress is going viral on social media, in which she praises Dhanush.

Mrunal praised Dhanush

In an interview with News18, Mrunal was asked about her favourite actor and without batting an eyelid, she took Dhanush's name. The actress said, "I love watching Dhanush's films. 'Sir' is the latest film I have seen, and I loved his acting." The video is from an event to be held in 2023.

Fans are connecting several dots to Dhanush and Mrunal's alleged relationship. Apart from the actress's birthday party and the premiere of her latest film, some sharp-eyed fans spotted a shared list titled 'Mom's Favourites' on Spotify, which people believe includes songs associated with Mrunal.

Mrunal follows Dhunush's sisters on Instagram

The buzz has gained momentum after reports of Mrunal and Dhanush's elder sisters following each other on Instagram. Fans are now wondering if the actress has been introduced to Dhanush's family. However, some recent reports claim that the relationship is new and they are trying to keep it a secret.

Some reports also suggest that Mrunal's busy work schedule in the South film industry has played a key role in bringing her and Dhanush closer. Recently, a source told News18 that the two are dating, but it is still in the early stages. The source also revealed that they are not planning to make it official or hide it.

About Dhanush's last marriage

Dhanush was previously married to Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya. They were together for 18 years before officially separating in 2022. Their divorce was finalised in November 2024. They have two sons, Yathra and Linga.

