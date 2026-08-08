Mrunal Thakur breaks silence on dating rumours with Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal: 'Desh me kya kuch nahi ho raha'

Mrunal Thakur dismissed dating rumours with cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal after a viral cafe video. She wrote 'Bro relax' on Instagram and asked people to stop spreading unverified claims.

Actress Mrunal Thakur has reacted to dating rumours linking her to cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal. After a viral video showed them at the same Mumbai cafe, she told fans to 'bro relax' and asked people to focus on real issues instead of spreading unverified claims.

Viral video sparks dating speculation

Mrunal Thakur and Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal were seen together in a video taken at a cafe in Bandra West, Mumbai. On social media, the video swiftly gained popularity. The footage was utilised by a number of fan pages to speculate that the 24-year-old cricket player and the 34-year-old actress were dating. Users commented on their age difference and the informal outing as the rumours became viral on the internet.

Mrunal's response: 'log itne padhe likhe...'

In response to a post about the viral video, she questioned why people thot they were together simply because they were seen together. 'Calm down, bro. Show me the sath kahan.' 'Kaise yaar, aap log itne padhe likhe log aise afwaao ko sach manne lagte hain?' she wrote.

She also advised people to focus on more important topics. 'Desh mein kya kuch nahi ho raha hain. She said, 'Gen Z se kuch sikhiye aur sahi muddon par videos baniye aur jyaada views mileenge.'Online, her remark attracted attention, and many fans endorsed her direct reply. It is evident from her assertion that there is no proof that she and Jaiswal are romantically involved.

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Past rumours and work front

Mrunal has previously been the target of dating rumours. She was previously connected to South star Dhanush. They were even said to be getting married on February 14. There was no wedding, and Mrunal refuted the allegations. Regarding his career, Mrunal most recently starred alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Her next role will be alongside Huma Qureshi in Pooja Meri Jaan. The date of the courtroom drama's ZEE5 premiere has not yet been revealed.