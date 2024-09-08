Mr Bachchan OTT release: Ravi Teja-starrer box office disaster to stream online soon, but there's a catch

Starring Ravi Teja and Jagapathi Babu, Mr Bachchan was a major commercial flop. The action thriller will start streaming on Netflix from September 12.

Headlined by Ravi Teja and Jagapathi Babu, Mr. Bachchan was released on August 15. The action thriller, which also marked actress Bhagyashri Borse's debut in Telugu cinema, was directed by Harish Shankar. Within a month of its theatrical release, the film will have its OTT premiere on Netflix on September 12.

The streaming giant made the announcement on its social media handles. Along with sharing the film's poster, it wrote, "Sarihaddhu ni kaapade sainikuduni choosuntaru, sampadha ni kaapade sainikuduni ippudu choostharu (They used to see the soldier guarding the border, now they see the soldier guarding the wealth). #MrBachchan is coming to Netflix on 12 September in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #MrBachchanOnNetflix." The catch is that the film will not be available in the dubbed Hindi version on Netflix. The details for the OTT release of the dubbed Hindi version haven't been shared yet.

Mr Bachchan is the official remake of the 2018 Hindi film Raid. Starring Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, and Ileana D'Cruz, the Raj Kumar Gupta directorial was a major commercial success as it earned just over Rs 100 crore in India against its budget of Rs 35 crore. Though the Ravi Teja-starrer was made in Rs 70 crore, twice the budget as Ajay Devgn film, it bombed at the box office and couldn't even earn Rs 10 crore in India. The box office figures are from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

After Mr Bachchan's failure, Ravi Teja and its director Harish Shankar returned Rs 4 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively, to the producers of the film. A source was quoted telling Hindustan Times, "Ravi Teja has returned Rs 4 crore, and Harish Shankar has given back Rs 2 crore from their remuneration. No one asked them for it, but they felt bad when the film underperformed at the box office, as they were confident of its success. They decided to lessen the burden on the producers."

Mr Bachchan had clashed at the box office with Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt-starrer Double iSmart. The science fiction action thriller film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, was also a major commercial flop as it earned just Rs 15 crore in India. It started streaming on Prime Video India from September 5.

