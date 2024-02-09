Lights, Camera, Action! Your guide to top movies showing at your nearest PVR INOX Cinemas this weekend

Twitter
Headlines

‘Jasprit Bumrah is...' : Former Australia captain's praise for India's pace spearhead

‘1 + 1 = 3’: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal announce pregnancy with cute Instagram post, fans shower blessings

Instagram may soon allow you to use AI to write messages, will help you to…

Russian President Putin ready to negotiate with Ukraine, says 'We prepared huge document...'

Salaar finally arriving on OTT in Hindi: Here's when and where you can watch Prabhas, Prithviraj-starrer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Jasprit Bumrah is...' : Former Australia captain's praise for India's pace spearhead

‘1 + 1 = 3’: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal announce pregnancy with cute Instagram post, fans shower blessings

Instagram may soon allow you to use AI to write messages, will help you to…

Teams with most ODI series whitewashes

Steps to make a teddy bear at home

8 benefits of yoga

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

‘1 + 1 = 3’: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal announce pregnancy with cute Instagram post, fans shower blessings

Salaar finally arriving on OTT in Hindi: Here's when and where you can watch Prabhas, Prithviraj-starrer

Lights, Camera, Action! Your guide to top movies showing at your nearest PVR INOX Cinemas this weekend

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Lights, Camera, Action! Your guide to top movies showing at your nearest PVR INOX Cinemas this weekend

A guide to the top movies showing at your nearest PVR INOX Cinemas this weekend.

article-main

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lights, Camera, Action! Your guide to top movies showing at your nearest PVR INOX Cinemas this weekend In the ever-evolving world of cinema, each week brings forth a tapestry of cinematic marvels to grace the silver screen. PVR INOX cinemas captivated with a wide selection of movies, from the newest blockbusters to undiscovered treasures. From heart-pounding action to heart-warming tales, the cinemas overflow with an array of engaging movies spanning diverse genres. With something for every palate, moviegoers are in for a treat this week. Here are films awaiting your indulgence this week, showing at your nearest PVR INOX cinemas.

1. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

In a futuristic society, a clumsy young man meets the girl of his dreams, sparking a journey filled with comedic misadventures and perilous encounters. As he navigates mishaps and learns lessons about love and courage, he sets out to prove that true love conquers all, in a quest for impossible love. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya blends comedy, science fiction, and romance which certainly will be a treat for the audience. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, this rib tickling and thought provoking tale with quirks and surprises will surely win hearts.

2. The Iron Claw

‘The Iron Claw’ follows the Von Erich wrestling family's journey, led by Texas NWA Heavyweight Champion Kevin Von Erich. Set in the 1970s and 1980s, the film portrays their triumphs, tragedies, and the burden of the ‘Von Erich curse.’ Wrestling victories, personal struggles, and family tragedies shape their story, ultimately leading to redemption and legacy in the wrestling world. Through poignant moments, the film honors the resilience of the Von Erichs and their lasting impact on professional wrestling.

3. Lal Salaam

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Lal Salaam is an upcoming Tamil sports drama that promises to be a visual treat. Featuring Rajinikanth in an extended cameo, along with Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, K. S. Ravikumar, and Thambi Ramaiah. The movie focuses on the highs and lows of sports and aims to strike a chord with its powerful storytelling and stellar performances.

4. Eagle

Eagle is a gripping Telugu action thriller helmed by director Karthik Gattamneni. The film stars Ravi Teja and Anupama Parameswaran as the protagonists, supported by Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhoo, and Kavya Thapar in pivotal roles. Anupama's character learns of a mysterious legend surrounding a man (portrayed by Ravi Teja) hunted by multiple governments and private military organizations. As the teaser hints at a clandestine past, the protagonist emerges as a possible secret agent disowned by his own government to preserve plausible deniability.

5. Monster

A single mother is alarmed by her son's sudden change in behavior and confronts his school teacher in search of answers. When a schoolyard altercation ensues, exacerbating the situation, the mother's quest for truth intensifies. As tensions rise, ‘Monster’ delves into themes of maternal instinct, resilience, and the pursuit of truth amidst adversity.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bollywood’s most successful director has 17 hits, first hit franchise; not Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty, Bhansali, Hirani

'PM Modi not OBC by birth, belongs to general caste': Rahul Gandhi

Where do India stand in WTC points table after New Zealand thrash South Africa by 281 runs in 1st Test?

Meet most expensive captain of IPL 2024; it's not MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya or Shikhar Dhawan

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was listed in Time magazine's top 10 films, it's not Padmaavat, Devdas, Bajirao Mastani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE