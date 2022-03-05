Movies and documentaries to understand the Russia-Ukraine conflict

The world is witnessing a major war between two countries, Russia and Ukraine. Everyone is worried about the people who are stuck in Ukraine as Russia has surrounded the country from three sides. The Indian government is trying its best to bring back the Indian students from Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

Meanwhile, some of us must be wondering why these two countries are fighting with each other. Below are the movies and documentaries that will help you understand the crisis better.

'Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom'- 2015

'Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom' is about Euromaidan protests that happened in Ukraine, due to decision a taken by their former president Viktor Yanukovych in favour of ties with Russia.

'Homeward'- 2019

The film is about a father and his younger son who travel from Ukraine to Crimea, via road, in order to bury their son/brother, Nazin, who lost his life while fighting against Russians.

‘Mr. Jones 2019

It is a biographical movie which is about a British Journalist, Gareth Jones. In 1933, Gareth travelled to the Soviet Union so that he could find out the truth behind Holodomor. Millions of Ukrainians died because of Holodomor, an artificial famine. Ukrainian Government had declared it a genocide. However, the Russian government denies these claims.

‘BAD ROADS’- 2020

Russian-Ukrainian drama film ‘Bad Roads’, which was released in 2020, is about road stories during the war. It depicts the story of those trapped in chaos.

Meanwhile, so many people are losing lives every day due to war. Someone had said, “The war will end. The leaders will shake hands. The old woman will keep waiting for her martyred son. That girl will wait for her beloved husband. And those children will wait for their heroics father. I don’t know who sold our homeland. But I saw who paid the price.” These words truly describe the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.