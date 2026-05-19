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Move over Khans, Kapoors, Bachchans; Ambrish Verma is the next big thing after Sapne vs Everyone; here's how

With raw emotions, effortless Haryanvi dialogue delivery, and eyes that speak louder than words, Ambrish Verma is slowly becoming one of the finest emerging actors on OTT.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 19, 2026, 12:49 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Move over Khans, Kapoors, Bachchans; Ambrish Verma is the next big thing after Sapne vs Everyone; here's how
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There are actors who perform, and then there are actors who make you feel every scene. Ambrish Verma belongs to the second category.

After watching Sapne vs Everyone, one thing becomes very clear — Ambrish Verma is not trying to be a “star.” He is simply trying to be real, and that honesty is exactly what makes him stand out in today’s OTT space.

Dialogue delivery rooted in realism

At a time when many performances feel loud and overdramatic, Verma keeps things controlled, natural, and deeply emotional. Whether he is angry, broken, frustrated, or silent, his expressions do most of the talking. In several scenes, he barely says a word, yet his eyes hold your attention completely. That is rare.

His dialogue delivery is another major strength. The Haryanvi touch in his accent and conversations never feels forced or gimmicky. It feels authentic, rooted, and believable. The way he delivers even simple lines makes them stay with you long after the scene ends. Nothing sounds rehearsed. Nothing sounds “filmy.” It feels like a real person talking.

What makes his performance in Sapne vs Everyone even more special is how relatable it feels. The show captures the struggle, pressure, ambition, and emotional chaos of young people trying to survive in big cities. A lot of that realism comes from Verma himself.

From writing to acting: a slow-burn rise

Before becoming one of OTT’s most talked-about emerging names, Ambrish Verma spent years working in the digital content space. Like many outsiders, his journey was far from easy. He started with writing, sketches, and small-scale content creation before slowly building a place for himself in the industry.

One of his earlier popular projects, DUDE, was heavily connected to Delhi life and youth culture, something that helped audiences connect with his grounded storytelling style. Over the years, he kept improving quietly without chasing unnecessary glamour, and today that hard work is finally reflecting on screen.

There is honesty in his performance

What also works in his favour is that he understands emotions beyond dialogue. He understands pauses, silence, body language, and discomfort — things many actors often ignore.

In my opinion, Ambrish Verma is easily one of the best emerging actors currently working in the OTT space. He brings sincerity to the screen, and that sincerity is becoming increasingly rare.

Upcoming star

He may not be a mainstream superstar yet, but if performances like Sapne vs Everyone are any indication, Ambrish Verma is absolutely on his way there.

As OTT continues to evolve, performers like Ambrish Verma are carving out space for a more understated, realistic style of acting. While it may be too early to place him alongside industry legends, his rising popularity suggests that audiences are increasingly open to new kinds of screen presence—quiet, controlled, and deeply human.

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