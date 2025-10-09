Move over binging, Netflix is now bringing video games on TV for first time, check list of new games

The streaming service is now expanding its gaming portfolio to new platforms as Netflix is launching its video games on TVs for the first time. Netflix launched its mobile gaming service in November 2021, initially offering only 5 games.

Netflix Inc. has been exploring new avenues in the world of entertainment as it seeks to engage its viewers in both binge-watching and playing. The streaming service is now expanding its gaming portfolio to new platforms as Netflix is launching its video games on TVs for the first time, co-Chief Executive Officer Greg Peters said Wednesday at the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles, taking a major step forward in one of its key growth initiatives.

How is Netflix offering games on TV?

Peters, who had earlier slammed the company for not making enough efforts in the gaming area, now lauded the company for the same and said, “One of the gaming areas we’re going after is social gaming experiences that can show up on your TV.”

Expanding its gaming services to television, Netflix will allow users to play games that need groups, like Boggle Party, Pictionary: Game Night, Tetris Time Warp, and Lego Party. With the games now being played on TV, Netflix subscribers can use their phones as remote controllers, but the games would be viewed and played on the big screen of the TV.

Netflix launched its mobile gaming service in November 2021, initially offering only 5 games on the App Store and Google Play, which are available only to Netflix subscribers. These games are: Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, Stranger Things: 1984, Into the Dead 2: Unleashed, Arcanium: Rise of Akhan, and Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt. Offering games has been part of the company’s strategy to move beyond films to offer versatile services to viewers.

Why has Netflix brought games to TV?

Peters has been behind Netflix’s expansion into games, as the gaming industry has always been a lucrative one with makers exploiting this entertainment avenue where passionate gamers have been creating big businesses rivaling major Hollywood studios. Netflix’s new target, TV, is a unique strategy as phone gaming is a “well-developed, competitive ecosystem.”

Talking about new platforms for gaming in an interview, Alain Tascan, the head of Netflix’s gaming business, said that many film and TV companies have tried to enter the gaming industry without success. “They took a short-term approach,” he said.