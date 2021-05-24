'Mouse' actor Lee Seung-gi is in a relationship with 'Hwarang' star Lee Da-In, her agency confirms

South Korean actor Lee Seung Gi and ‘Hwarang’ actress Lee Da In are in a relationship. And just like that, another star couple is born.

According to Sports Kyunghyang, the two actors have been dating since the end of last year. As per the agency, their common passion for acting and their common hobby of playing golf brought the two closer.

It is reported that people in the industry were aware about Lee Seungi-gi and Lee Da-in’s relationship to some extent. Seungi-gi is said to have spent his free time with Da-in whenever he was not shooting for his recently-ended drama ‘Mouse’. He has gradually been informing his acquaintances about their relationship as well.

On May 24, Da-in’s agency confirmed the news of the Lee Seung-Gi and Lee Da-in's relationship, “We have checked with actress Lee Da In herself, and she stated that they met as senior and junior [of the same industry] and have been carefully getting to know each other since five or six months ago. Please show them warm attention and support so that they can continue their relationship well,” they said.

In an earlier interview, Lee Seung-gi had said that he is looking for a person with a sense of stability, a good person, someone he can have a good conversation with. Interestingly, Da-in in an interview had said that her ideal type is a “person who expresses a lot and has good personality” adding that he should also be able to have a good conversation and their future should be in a similar direction. Well, looks like the two have found the perfect partner in each other!

Lee Seungi-Gi is a renowned South Korean actor and singer, having worked in hit dramas such ‘Vagabond’ and ‘A Korean Odyssey’. Born in 1992, Lee Da-in is the youngest daughter of veteran actor Kyeon Mi-ri and sister of Lee Yu-bi. She was last seen in the 2020 Korean drama ‘Alice’.