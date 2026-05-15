Mouni Roy turns off comments after divorce announcement, fans troll Disha Patani

Mouni Roy turned off comments on Instagram after announcing her divorce from Suraj Nambiar. Social media users dragged Disha Patani into the controversy and accused her of being responsible for the couple’s separation, despite no evidence supporting the claims.

Mouni Roy has turned off the comments section on her Instagram post announcing her divorce from husband Suraj Nambiar after social media users began trolling actress Disha Patani and linking her to the couple’s separation.

Mouni Roy disables comments after divorce announcement:

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar announced their separation on social media in a joint statement on Thursday. The couple said in the note they had 'amicably decided to part ways' and asked for privacy 'in this difficult time in our lives.' Shortly after posting the statement, Mouni disabled comments on the post and hid all reactions to it. However, this did not stop the online trolling as many users flocked to her old Instagram posts and started dragging Disha Patani into the controversy.

There was no official statement or proof to back such claims, but several social media users pointed fingers at Disha for the couple’s breakup. Some users commented harshly and blamed the actress for creating problems in the marriage of Mouni and Suraj.

Couple requests privacy:

Mouni and Suraj have said in a joint statement that they are disappointed with what they call 'intrusive attention' into their personal lives. They also condemned the circulation of false rumours and sensational stories about their relationship. 'We have decided to separate and are taking the time needed to work through things privately and amicably,' the statement added. The couple added that many of the stories circulating did not reflect what their relationship was really like. The decision was the result of “thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities,' they said, adding they would 'continue to cherish our friendship' in the future.

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Rumours began after Instagram activity:

Rain tapped on the window, gentle and steady, blending into the silence of the room. Outside looked washed out and grey, but in here, the fireplace glowed and wrapped everything in warmth. I curled up in my chair with a good book, turning pages slowly, letting the story pull me in. The rain made it feel like I was in my own little world, like time had pressed pause. Right then, nothing else mattered. Just the words, the soft hush of the day and how they made her feel a little lighter.