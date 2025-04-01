Mouni Roy's latest look went viral, but what really caught everyone's attention was her 'changed' face.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, known for their close friendship, are often seen together at various events and trips. On Friday, they made another joint appearance at an event. Mouni wowed everyone with her strapless black gown and new bangs, while Disha’s oversized brown blazer, strapless top, and baggy pants left social media users surprised.

Fans loved Mouni Roy's stylish look, but what caught everyone's attention was that her lips looked different and swollen. They are now speculating that she might have had a lip enhancement. One of the social media users wrote, "Mouni doesn’t even look like Mouni anymore. I had to look at the caption."

The second one said, "Surgery kar kar ke wat laga di hai..pehchan mai hi nai arhi hai n how cute it can b." The third one commented, " surgery ki dukan puri face ka design ban gya hai jaise bache drawing karte teda meda waise hi doctor ne bhi kuch kalakari kar diya hai." The fourth oe commented, "Kitni surgery karwani padti hai inko jawan lagne ke liye aur mujhe dekh lo me to paida ho sundar hui thi."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen on the big screen playing the antagonist Junoon, the mysterious queen of darkness, in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra in 2022. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer was the highest-grossing Hindi film two years back, earning Rs 430 crore gross worldwide.

The actress will be seen next in the Disney+ Hotstar series Showtime. Also starring Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, and Vijay Raaz, the series is produced by Karan Johar under Dharmatic Entertainment - the digital wing of Dharma Productions. It is slated to release in March.