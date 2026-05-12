Mouni Roy's best friend Disha Patani unfollows her 'jija' Suraj Nambiar amid divorce rumours

Rumours of trouble between Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have intensified after Disha Patani reportedly unfollowed Suraj on Instagram, alongside other signs of social media distancing. However, no official statement has been made by the couple.

Recently on social media, there were rumours about Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, as recent online activity has sparked speculation about possible trouble in their marriage. After this, actress Disha Patani reportedly unfollowed Suraj Nambiar on Instagram, which also grabbed the attention.

Social media activity sparks speculation:

Disha Patani, who is mostly seen with Mouni Roy and also shared a strong, friendly bond, has now unfollowed Suraj on Instagram, according to reports. This comes after Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had also unfollowed each other on the platform. Also, fans have noticed that Suraj Nambiar may have deleted or archived several pictures from his wedding with Mouni Roy. These changes have led to widespread discussion online about a possible strain in their relationship and divorce rumours.

No official confirmation yet:

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar both have not reacted to these rumours, but the buzz is growing, and as of now, there has not been any kind of official statement. After these rumours, the couple's silence has only increased curiosity among fans, who have followed their relationship closely since their wedding in 2022.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show

Mouni and Suraj’s wedding journey:

The couple tied the knot in Goa on January 27, 2022. They have done the wedding in two rituals, Malayali and Bengali ceremonies and were widely celebrated across social media, with photos and videos receiving love from fans and celebrities alike. After that, the couple has often been seen sharing travel moments, public appearances, and romantic pictures on social media, making them one of the most popular celebrity couples in the entertainment industry.

Current work update:

Mouni Roy keeps working in her professional career. She is currently filming a new movie project, which remains confidential. She was seen filming in Mumbai's Juhu district, where the project continued until midnight. The production team has not disclosed any details about the cast or plot information.