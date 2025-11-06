Mouni Roy reveals shocking incident from her early years in Bollywood, at 21 'the man held...

Nancy Pelosi, first woman US House speaker, impeached Donald Trump twice, to retire from Congress, 'With a greatful heart...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Behind the glitz and glamour of Bollywood lies a darker reality many actors quietly endure. While several stars have shared about their experience with the casting couch, Mouni Roy has now revealed a disturbing incident from her early days in the industry. In a conversation with Apoorva Mukhija on Spice It Up, the actress shared that although she never encountered the casting couch, she did face misbehaviour at the age of just 21 that left her deeply shaken.
When asked if she had ever faced the casting couch or if someone had ever misbehaved with her in Bollywood, Mouni said, “Casting couch toh nahi hua, but badtameezi hui hai(Never faced casting couch but was misbehaved with). I was 21-22 years old, and I had gone to someone’s office where people were inside the office where narration was being given. Suddenly, there was a scene where the girl falls into the swimming pool, she loses consciousness, and the hero gets her out and gives her mouth-to-mouth respiration, and she gains consciousness.”
“The man literally held my face and showed me mouth-to-mouth respiration. Uss 1 split second main mujhe samajh hi nahi aaya mere saath kya hua (I didn’t understand what happened with me in that split second). I started shaking, and I ran down. It really scarred me for a really long time,” she added.
Mouni Roy began her acting journey with the iconic show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.' She has also worked in shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, and Naagin that made her every holdhold name.
She made her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in the 2018 film Gold and later starred in Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China, and earned industry acclaim for her performance as Junoon in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.
She will next be seen in the romantic comedy film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Helmed by David Dhawan, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, and is scheduled to release in theatres in 2026.
