Mouni Roy makes first statement after divorce rumours with Suraj Nambiar: ‘Please give us space and privacy’

Mouni Roy has responded to divorce rumours involving her husband Suraj Nambiar, urging the media and the public to respect their privacy and stop spreading unverified claims.

Recently, there was a rumour about Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, having a marriage problem. After this, actress Mouni Roy has reacted to growing rumours about her marriage with businessman Suraj Nambiar, asking media outlets and social media users to stop spreading unverified claims about their relationship.

Mouni Roy breaks the silence on divorce rumours:

Mouni Roy addressed the ongoing chatter through her Instagram Stories, where she requested privacy and urged media platforms not to circulate false narratives. In her message, she wrote that people should avoid publishing unverified information and give the couple space, adding a polite appeal for respect and restraint.

The clarification came after several online reports claimed that Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar were heading for divorce and were already living separately. However, no official confirmation has been made by either party regarding these rumours.

Also read: Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family

Social media activity sparks speculation:

The speculation around their relationship began when users noticed that Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The situation led to widespread social media discussion because people believed the couple's marriage faced problems.

Suraj Nambiar's Instagram account deactivation occurred after he allegedly shut down his account because people began to spread rumors about him. The ongoing speculation received additional support through his actions because there exists no official separation announcement.