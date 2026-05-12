Mouni Roy, husband Suraj Nambiar fuel separation rumours, unfollow each other on Instagram

Rumours about tension between Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar spread online after alleged Instagram activity, but the couple has not responded publicly.

Rumours have started doing the rounds about actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar after social media users noticed something unusual on Instagram. Reports suggested the couple may have unfollowed each other, which quickly triggered talk of trouble in their marriage.

Once that speculation picked up, fans began directly commenting on Suraj’s posts, trying to figure out what was going on. Some even jumped to conclusions about separation, while others expressed surprise because the couple had often shared a very affectionate image online.

Comments like “Why did you delete your wedding pictures? Divorce soon?” and “They looked so in love, what happened?” started appearing under his posts. However, both Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have not reacted to any of these rumours so far, choosing complete silence on the matter.

The two got married in January 2022 in Goa at the Hilton Goa Resort in Candolim. Their wedding was a blend of traditions, starting with Malayali rituals and followed by Bengali ceremonies, making it a two-style celebration held on the same day.

When they tied the knot, Mouni shared an emotional message saying, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, we’re married! Need your love and blessings. Love, Suraj and Mouni.” Suraj also posted the wedding pictures and wrote, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.”

While personal life rumours continue online, Mouni Roy remains focused on work. She is currently awaiting the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, along with a supporting cast including Maniesh Paul and Chunky Panday. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5.